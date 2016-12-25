Chelsea end interest in Real Madrid's James Rodriguez just as Manchester United enter race

Wanted in the Premier League

Chelsea have been put off by Real Madrid’s valuation of Colombian superstar, James Rodriguez, and have decided to end their pursuit, report The Sun. 25-year-old Rodriguez was widely expected to replace Oscar at Chelsea in the winter transfer window but still has hope of securing a move to the Premier League.

Under current manager, Zinedine Zidane, the Colombian has failed to nail down a starting spot in the first eleven and has since hinted at a move away from the club in the January transfer window. He was even seen leaving the United Kingdom embassy in Bogota, Colombia, earlier this week.

If Chelsea are really put off by his valuation, James has another team interested in signing him in the Premier League and that’s Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. The former Real Madrid manager is said to be an admirer of the Colombian and could sanction the move should he clear his team of the benchwarmers soon enough.

Manchester United have finally found their feet this season under Mourinho and a move for James Rodriguez would further enhance their chances of fighting for the title come the end of the season. They have Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera who can create chances but miss the kind of player capable of running, dribbling and scoring with the ball at his feet – all qualities that make 25-year-old James a perfect target.

Given Manchester United are said to be parting ways with Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ashley Young, Memphis Depay, Matteo Darmian, Sam Johnstone and more this winter transfer window, they look like they’ll be able to match Real Madrid’s valuation of €75 million.

Zinedine Zidane has repeatedly admitted he’d like the Colombian to stay at the club this season but with no guarantee of first-team football, it’s easy to see why the 25-year-old is pushing for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

At Manchester United, he has every chance to get into the first-team especially on the left-wing given that’s the place they haven’t been able to fill adequately under Mourinho. James on the left, Mkhitaryan in the centre and Mata on the right is a dream situation for any striker in the world – especially someone like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He could be the missing piece in Mourinho’s puzzle this season and could greatly help his side to challenge for the title come the end of the season – or at least help them get back into the UEFA Champions League.