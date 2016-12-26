Transfer Rumour: Chelsea and Liverpool target Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart

Joe Hart will look to sign for a Premier League top club next summer to prove Pep Guardiola wrong

Manchester City's goalkeeping woes are for everyone to see as new signing, Claudio Bravo, is struggling with form and hasn’t yet adapted to the Premier League. It was always going to be difficult for the Chilean to replace a fan favourite like Joe Hart at the Etihad, but Bravo has made it even more difficult for himself, thanks to his playing style and gaffes.

The English goalkeeper – on-loan at Torino – is a reported target of many clubs for the next season, with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool monitoring his every move. Liverpool are the obvious choice that the papers would have linked the English goalkeeper with as Jurgen Klopp is struggling with the goalkeeping situation at Anfield.

Though there hasn’t been any development between the clubs and the player, City have made it clear that they want to offload Hart as soon as next summer. Liverpool are said to be closely monitoring the situation and are expected to provide competition to Chelsea in the summer to secure the services of City's fan favourite.

According to John Cross of Daily Mirror, the English goalkeeper would like to come back to the Premier League: "Hart has made it clear that he is enjoying his Italian Job but a move by a big English club would give him a major dilemma."

City want him to be sold to a foreign club but won't come in the way if Hart decides to join either of the two big clubs in England

Simon Mignolet has steadied the ship recently after replacing new signing Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal, after the German made some crucial errors.

Many pundits have suggested Klopp to delve into the transfer market and look for an alternative to solve the current crisis, and Hart could be the solution to their issues in goal.

Chelsea interested in Hart

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois has reportedly admitted to his friends and family that he will return to Spain in the summer with Real Madrid interested in the Belgian. If Courtois decides to leave the club, Chelsea will move for Hart, who has established himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League during his stint with the Citizens.

After being frozen out of Manchester City, the club values Hart at around £10 million and his £120,000 weekly wages demand won't be an issue for both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Hart was made aware of Pep Guardiola's intentions as soon as the Spaniard arrived with the former Barcelona manager demanding a ball playing goalkeeper to start the play from the back. The English goalkeeper was shipped to Torino on a season-long loan and the England No. 1 has emerged as a fan favourite at the Italian club as well and has made some important contributions to Torino's league campaign so far.

