Chelsea News: Antonio Conte set to recall defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth loan

The 21-year-old could be on his way back after a great loan spell at Bournemouth.

by Sinjan Ballav News 08 Jan 2017, 14:49 IST

Ake has enjoyed a fruitful spell at Bournemouth

What’s the story?

Chelsea full-back Nathan Ake, who has been on loan to Bournemouth this Premier League season, is set to be called back by Antonio Conte this January to bolster his defensive options. Antonio Conte has confirmed that he has been following Ake’s performances for the past month and assessing whether Chelsea should call the defender back from loan.

“Honestly, I'm evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window for us,” Conte said in Friday’s press conference.

Eddie Howe all but confirmed Ake’s departure from the Bournemouth squad after their 3-0 FA Cup third round defeat at Millwall. Speaking to the BBC, after the FA Cup tie, Howe said, “It looks like that will be the case that they will call him back, it’s not 100% finalised yet.”

In case you didn’t know…

Nathan Ake is a Dutch defender and one of the innumerable members of the Chelsea loan army who has been on loan since the 2014-15 season after having joined the Chelsea youth system from Feyenoord as a 15-year-old back in 2010.

Despite having put on some impressive defensive displays last season on loan at Watford, Ake was found surplus to Antonio Conte’s requirements at the start of the season and was sent on loan to the Cherries.

However, the 21-year-old has been greatly influential for the Bournemouth side after breaking into the first team in November scoring thrice including a 93rd-minute winner against Liverpool in a 4-3 thriller in December.

Heart of the Matter

Antonio Conte is short of wide options, especially in the wing back positions. Marcos Alonso is the only recognised left wing-back who has appeared in every match since the switch to 3-4-3 and is already starting to look fatigued

Ake is a naturally left-footed player and would provide crucial cover as well as competition for Alonso who has not been at his best for the last couple of matches.

Conte has earlier praised the Dutchman’s influence in the Bournemouth camp and admitted he is keen on bringing him back in January because of the recall clause included in his contract.

Eddie Howe, who confirmed that the deal is in its final stages, could not help but concede that losing Ake would be a big blow for the Cherries. He said in the interview with BBC, “That would be a huge blow for us and with Nathan going back our defensive resources would be stretched. It would be a huge blow to us as he’s done so well.”

What next?

An impending Nathan Ake return means Chelsea’s loan army would decrease by a further one, with Charly Musonda and Kenedy already back in the Chelsea camp and Antonio Conte yet to decide on their future. Also, Ake would provide some much-needed rest to Marcos Alonso at the left wing back position as Chelsea fight for the Premier League title.

For Bournemouth and Eddie Howe, however, it is a huge blow and they will be looking for a replacement to come in as soon as possible.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The return of the 21-year-old Dutchman is surely now on the cards and a point for other Premier League teams to take a note of. Ake’s versatility will come of use to Antonio Conte as he can play both as a full-back and a central defender in Conte’s 3-4-3 system and bolster Chelsea’s title bid this season.

If Ake manages to break into the first team if the agreement goes through, it might serve as one of the few success stories of the Chelsea loan policy which has been so heavily criticised.