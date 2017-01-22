Transfer Rumour: Chelsea ready to let Diego Costa leave for £130 million

Diego Costa's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end after his recent bust-up with Antonio Conte.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder

Diego Costa has fallen out with his manager and could be on his way out of Chelsea

What’s the story?

If reports from The Times are to be believed, Antonio Conte and Chelsea are more than willing to let their star player and number one striker, Diego Costa leave in the ongoing transfer window.

There have been numerous rumours about the future of the Spaniard, with several agencies quoting interest from clubs in the Chinese Super League. However, the West London club would be willing to let the player leave only if a world record transfer fee is offered for his services. The Blues have reportedly slapped a whopping £130 million price tag on his head.

In case you didn’t know...

Costa had been in phenomenal form for the Blues in the league and has scored 14 goals and assisted another 5 to help his side climb atop the Premier League table.

However, the last few weeks could be termed as tumultuous for the player as he first rejected a new contract offered by the club and then got involved in a training ground bust-up with manager Conte. Forced to train alone for a short while, the Spaniard missed the trip to the King Power stadium.

The heart of the matter

The Spaniard looked happy at Stamford Bridge until several sources revealed that a Chinese club had approached his camp regarding a possible move to China.

With the club ready to offer a weekly wage of £570,000 to the player, the finances involved seemed to have turned the former Atletico Madrid striker’s head and that was believed to be the primary reason behind his bust-up with Conte.

Costa, who has been on a £185,000 per week contract at Stamford Bridge has demanded a whopping 62% increase on his current wages and that has stalled the ongoing negotiations. While he still has over two years left on his current contract, Chelsea appear keen on binding the superstar to a new deal, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts.

What’s next?

Chelsea, who earlier seemed determined to hold on to their star striker, could let him leave since they find his wage demands unreasonable. Yes, he has been in fine form for the Blues, but offering him the kind of wages he is demanding could have a detrimental effect on the wage structure at the club and Conte and co. are willing to let the player leave if a world record offer comes in.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Recent weeks have confirmed that the Spaniard is unsettled at Chelsea and we believe a move could be on the cards soon, but not necessarily in the ongoing transfer window. However, Chelsea would not be willing to negotiate unless a world record offer comes in. The Chinese Super League looks flush with financial resources and could be Chelsea’s best bet of eking out the rumoured £130 million for the striker.