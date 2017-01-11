Chelsea Transfer Rumour: Bournemouth enquire about taking John Terry on loan

Cherries boss Eddie Howe is keen on replacing Nathan Ake with Terry.

Is John Terry’s career at Chelsea all but over?

What’s the story?

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth have enquired about the availability of Chelsea captain John Terry. The Cherries are considering a loan move for the out of favour player until the end of the season, a deal which could possibly mark the end of Terry’s career at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is keen on replacing Nathan Ake after the latter was recalled by Chelsea from loan and is of the opinion that Terry would provide the much-needed stability and experience to his team’s defence.

In case you didn’t know…

Terry has spent the entirety of his career at Chelsea. He did move to Nottingham Forest for a short loan spell in 2000 when he was 19, but apart from that he has lived and breathed at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old is understood to be in his final few years as a professional player and it is believed that he would like to finish his career at Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

New boss, Antonio Conte has preferred Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill in his back three and consequently which has meant that Terry has struggled for game-time. An early-season injury hindered the English centre-back’s chances at the start of the season and he has fallen down the pecking order since.

Also, with Kurt Zouma returning from his horrific injury in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Peterborough in this weekend’s FA Cup action, Terry’s chances are becoming scarce. While Zouma made a good impression on his comeback, Terry was sent off in the 66th minute of the third-round tie.

It was Terry’s first start since the EFL Cup match against West Ham back in October. And now, with Ake returning, the competition for a place in the back three is even tougher.

What next?

With Jack Wilshere having benefited from the loan move to Bournemouth, Terry might be inclined to consider a move so as to prolong his career and hopefully sign another contract extension at Chelsea.

Terry did mention last season that he thought he would not be offered a new contract and that it was “not going to be a fairytale”. He even left the possibility of finishing at another club hanging in the air.

Sportskeeda’s take

If Terry signs for Bournemouth until the end of the season it might just give Eddie Howe’s team the spur and motivation for a mid-table finish. However, there is a major issue on Terry’s side to overcome. It remains to be seen if the Chelsea captain indeed moves to a new club at the fag end of his career like another club legend Frank Lampard or decides to stay at his beloved Stamford Bridge.