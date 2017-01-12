Chelsea transfer rumour: John Terry to hold talks with Bournemouth

Terry is already into the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth set for another coup?

What’s the story?

Reports in the British media have emerged about possible showdown talks between Chelsea skipper John Terry and Eddie Howe is scheduled to happen later this week. According to various reports, rumours of a possible move for John Terry to Bournemouth may well be on the cards, if young Eddie Howe has his way.

After luring Jack Wilshire from Arsenal in the summer on a season-long loan move, the shrewd coach is now plotting a move for Terry. The defender has been sidelined for the majority of this season due to injury and has fallen by the wayside given the Conte’s revolution taking place at Stamford Bridge.

Having spent his entirety of the career with his boyhood club (except for a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest), Terry would have been expected to hang up his boots at the end of this season and thus rejecting any possible move in the winter transfer window. However, reports have now emerged that Terry may meet Eddie Howe for possible talks before this weekend.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the years, Terry has been the bedrock upon which Chelsea have built championship calibre teams. However, ‘Father Time’ has now come calling and the golden years now seem to have come to a standstill. Considered as one of the most fearless defenders by his peers and coaches alike, Terry has always led with pride.

And the fact that he is not necessary a part of Conte’s team, means that Terry might have to look for opportunities away from Stamford Bridge this season. Terry’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there have been no talks to suggest that an extension of the 36-year-old’s contract is on the horizon.

In fact, Conte and Chelsea have already embarked on the mission of identifying a long-term successor to Terry. Targets such as Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson have been on the radar already.

The heart of the matter

Howe, considered as one of the young and upcoming English managers has been at the receiving end of a lot of plaudits this season. His Bournemouth side has been a breath of fresh air and irrespective of the paucity of the budget at hand, has constantly punched above its weight.

In the summer, Howe’s vision and philosophy were the key arguments in pursuing Wilshere to come to the club. Similarly, Terry who is a stalwart in English football can make an impact even in the twilight of his career according to Howe.

After seeing Nathan Ake head back to Stamford Birdge after his loan was cut short, Howe’s wily move for the English defender allows him to have a legend in his ranks. This, in a way,

can be the best medicine to inspire his young squad and add more experience to the backline.

What next?

Depending on Howe’s pitch and Terry’s desire, it will be interesting to see if the move pans out. All parties stand to gain should the protracted move go through. Also, given the attitude of Terry, Bournemouth stands to be the biggest beneficiaries if the deal does go through.

Sportskeeda’s take

The possible move may extend Terry’s career but it is the experience of top-flight football that Howe will look to tap into. For a club, which is still to establish itself in the Premier League, the arrival of Terry can make him an iconic transfer. Also, in the event if Terry sees himself as a future manager, then working with Eddie Howe seems to be an apt choice.

For a player like Terry, there is hardly anything for him to lose. Whether the move goes through or not, John Terry will continue to be a legend at Stamford Bridge.