Chelsea transfer rumour: Real Madrid looking to sign Thibaut Courtois in the summer

Courtois has been in impeccable form for the Blues this season

Reports emanating from Spain suggest that Real Madrid and Chelsea are in negotiations for the transfer of keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The big Belgian has been in impeccable form for the Blues this season, already keeping 10 clean sheets and helping Antonio Conte’s resurgent side to 11 consecutive wins and a 6 point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

Courtois has already had some rumblings about how he would love to return to the city where he experienced so much joy and success with Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014. However, Chelsea were expected to retain his services for at least another summer following a FIFA decision that saw Real Madrid banned from the transfer windows of 2017.

However, the recent Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling ensures that the ban holds only for the current January transfer window; opening up the possibility of a move this summer.

This has caused Onda Cero journalist Jose Ramon De La Morena to claim that Los Blancos have firmed up their interest in signing the shot stopper and will try to convince Chelsea to sanction a sale for their star keeper.

The Belgium international had angered Blues fans in September when he hinted at a La Liga return and considers himself to be ‘half-Spanish’.

The 24-year-old won a La Liga title, the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, a Copa Del Rey and reached the finals of the Champions League with Atleti in his incredibly successful three-year loan spell with the club and has hinted at a return to the Spanish capital numerous times.

A return to Chelsea then saw him displace Petr Cech as No.1 and immediately win the Premier League and the League Cup in his first season with the club. A disappointing second season, however, saw him come under considerable scrutiny, with both him and his teammates drastically underperforming. But he seems to have regained his mojo under Conte, conceding just twice in the last 11 games.

He’s also recently come out to clear the air on his future.

"I think sometimes my comments didn’t come out the way I meant," Courtois said.

"I can understand that they were frustrated but I never meant it that way.

"They can clearly see that I am fully committed to this club, I want to win games and to win trophies for this club.

"I will do my very best for Chelsea."

Real initially had the intent of signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and were even willing to offer current No.1 Keylor Navas as a part of the deal. But that deal fell through at the last minute due to a faxing mishap and De Gea went on to sign for the Red Devils till 2019, with the option to extend it by a further year.

While they have turned their attention to Courtois, it seems unlikely that Conte would be willing to sell one of his star players as he continues his project at Stamford Bridge.