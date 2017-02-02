Copa Del Rey 2016/17: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona, 5 talking points

Barcelona plant one foot in the final as Messi and Suarez powers them over Atletico in the first leg.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 10:46 IST

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were on target as FC Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1

The advantage lies with Barcelona after the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid as the Catalans emerged victorious at the Vicente Calderon. Luis Enrique's men surged to a two-goal advantage in the first half thanks to two moments of magic from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Antoine Griezmann halved the deficit on the hour mark but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

The Catalans are now on course to lay their hands on a record 29th Copa Del Rey title. Let's take a look at the five talking points from the first leg between the Colchoneros and the Blaugrana:

#1 Luis Suarez loves to play against Atletico Madrid

The Uruguayan scored his seventh goal against Atletico Madrid

Before Suarez, Barcelona had failed to get on the winning side against Diego Simeone's side on six occasions which resulted in the Catalans losing the La Liga crown on the last day of the campaign and bowing out of the Champions League in the 2013-14 season. However, since the Uruguayan joined forces with the Catalans, his side has lost just one of the 10 meetings against Atletico.

Suarez has scored seven goals against Atletico in nine appearances. And his goal last night was certainly the best of the lot as he covered half the length of the field and left both Madrid centre-backs in grasping thin air before calmly slotting home the ball behind Miguel Moya. This was 'El Pistolero's' 22nd goal of the season.