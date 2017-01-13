Copa Del Rey 2016/17: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid - 5 Talking Points

Real stretch their unbeaten run to 40 to book their place in the final eight.

by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jan 2017, 08:37 IST

Real Madrid reached the quarterfinals of Copa Del Rey after beating Sevilla over two legs

Real Madrid survived a scare in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey tie against Sevilla. The Jorge Sampaoli-led side was leading 3-1 with 10 minutes before a magical comeback thanks to goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema kept Madrid's unbeaten run on track. Real have now gone on to 40 matches without a loss, with their last defeat coming against Wolfsburg in the quarters of the Champions League last season.

Sevilla went ahead with a Danilo own goal in the first half before a stunning run from Marco Asensio from his box to the other levelled the proceedings at the Ramon Sanchez Piszjuan in the second half.

New signing Stevan Jovetic and Vitor Iborra made it 3-1 and raised hopes of an unthinkable comeback. Real had won the first leg 3-0 at the Bernabeu but had to fight till the last kick of the game to maintain their unbeaten run. Let's take a look at the five talking points from a thrilling game in Andalusia:

#1 Real Madrid - 40 and going strong

Zidane’s men have to keep focus

When Barcelona scripted a new record in Spanish football by going 39 matches unbeaten last season, it was believed that something unique will be required to get close to that record. Zinedine Zidane's men not only got close, they equalled and then they bettered it against an inspired title challenger. Incidentally, Real broke their rivals, undefeated record last season and now have gone eight months without tasting defeat.

One thing that has eluded the European royalty is a treble of league, cup and Champions League; a dream that looks quite a possibility this season. Zidane himself has admitted to treble being on his mind considering the current form his side is in. Real have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this season and it will be interesting to see how many accolades are won by them at the end to commemorate this 40 match run.