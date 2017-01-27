Copa del Rey 2016/17: Barcelona 5-2 Real Sociedad (6-2 agg), 5 Talking points

Barcelona romped to a 5-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp and progressed to the semi-finals

@AgentOfAnarchy9 by Abhranil Roy Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 11:14 IST

FC Barcelona booked their spot in the final four of the Copa del Rey with some real swagger, as they romped to a 5-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp. Taking a 1-0 lead into the game from the first leg at Anoeta last week, the Catalan giants started the game brightly and Denis Suarez handed them the lead in the 17th minute after being put through on goal by Luis Suarez.

After the break, the home side upped the ante and Neymar was hacked down in the Sociedad penalty box, which resulted in Lionel Messi slotting home the subsequent penalty. Juanmi then made it 2-1 after some sloppy defending from the Cules, and Messi set up Luis Suarez to make it 3-1 right after that. A Willian Jose header then made it 3-2 and set up an interesting final 20 minutes, but the away side found it hard to contain Barca’s forwards.

Arda Turan tapped in his 13th goal of the campaign, while the young Denis Suarez slotted home his second of the night to underline his team’s class and make the scoreline look a lot more respectable than it really should.

With Real Madrid out of the competition, this is Barcelona’s cup to lose. They have now made it to the semi-finals for the 7th successive season, and are in with a golden chance to win it 3 times on the trot. Barcelona will be drawn against either Celta Vigo, Alaves or Atletico Madrid, and only the last team could give them some sort of a competition. Given how quickly they have rediscovered their form, it will take a miracle to stop Luis Enrique’s side.

Here are 5 things we learnt from the game last night:

#1 Denis Suarez announces his arrival

The young midfielder scored a brace for the Catalans

In a game which saw both Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets miss out due to injuries, someone had to step up with the goods in midfield and Denis Suarez did just that. He was overlooked by Luis Enrique in the first half of the season, but has now opened the scoring for Barcelona in 2 successive games.

He may have a small frame, but the Galician has sublime technique and combined well with both his namesake Luis and the ever-brilliant Lionel Messi. He deserved his brace, and they were both extremely well-taken.

Given his current form, it should come as no surprise then that the Barca faithful call him “Mini-Iniesta” and hope he can replace the legendary Spanish player one day.