David Moyes claims Manchester United have lost their great traditions

David Moyes will be facing his former club on Boxing Day

Sunderland manager David Moyes has taken a jibe at his former club – Manchester United – for their astronomical spending in recent transfer windows. Ever since the sacking of Moyes, the Red Devils have spent in the region of £420 million on transfers but have failed to hit the heights their supporters had gone accustomed to during the days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Moyes himself spent in excess of £60 million for the services of Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata during his short stint at Old Trafford, which was cut short due to the poor performances of the team on the field and their underwhelming league position.

Moyes was succeeded by Louis van Gaal, who was also shown the door earlier this year after two decent seasons and was replaced by the Special One – Jose Mourinho. However, despite their astronomical spending the Old Trafford outfit currently find themselves 13 points adrift of Premier League pace-setters Chelsea and are all but out of the title race.

Speaking in an interview with the Telegraph, Moyes said: “Manchester United was a club with great traditions, traditions where they tended to pick British managers. That tradition has now gone. They were a football club who enjoy traditions with the way they spent.

“They didn’t try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way. I can say that’s gone. There have been a few changes at Manchester United but that’s the way they have chosen to go.

“Of course, they bought [Eric] Cantona and the best defender in Rio Ferdinand and looked for players, but Man United never went out there to show they had the biggest balls. Man United did what they thought was right for the football club, always.

“Maybe that has had to change because of the current situation. [But] Sir Alex [Ferguson] went out and bought wisely and correctly in the transfer market and what he thought he needed to do.”

Moyes’ Sunderland travel to Old Trafford for their Boxing Day fixture against the Scot’s former club and the 53-year-old will be hoping to cause an upset against the Red Devils, which will also be of huge importance for his relegation-threatened side.