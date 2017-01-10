East Bengal have signed Kyrgyzstan international Ildar Amirov

East Bengal sign their fourth foreign player for the season.

Ildar Amirov for Kyrgyzstan

What’s the story?

East Bengal have signed Kyrgyzstan Internation Ildar Amirov as their fourth foreigner for the duration of the I-League 2017 season. The 29-year-old striker joins from Turkish fifth division side Turanspor. This will help Trevor Morgan's side complete his Asian quota required for participation in AFC approved tournaments. (The rule states that each team can field a maximum of four foreigners, among which one has to be Asian).

In case you didn’t know?

The Kyrgyzstan International has two international goals for his National side, among which one had come against India in the 2010 AFC Challenge Cup in Colombo. The forward has scored 13 goals in the last two years during his time in Turkey.

The heart of the matter

The move is one of necessity for East Bengal, as they seem to be lacking in the striking department. Mohammed Rafique who captained the club in the inaugural game of the I-League along with Willis Plaza, and at the moment, the only two who are able to play the number nine role for the Red and Yellow brigade.

The move will take pressure off the two, and will probably allow Rafique to play in his more natural midfield role.

What next?

East Bengal travel to Pune to face DSK Shivajians on the 14th of January. The move might have come just a tad bit late for Ildar to face the Shivajians, but he should be available to face former champions Churchill Brothers on the 18th of January.

Sportskeeda’s Take

East Bengal, hands down, have one of the best squads in the decision. But, their performance in the first game was disjointed, and devoid of invention. Despite starting the game well, East Bengal fell off the pace and managed to get only a draw against Aizawl.

Not only that, they didn’t fashion clear-cut opportunities against a well-organised Aizawl FC defence. Willis Plaza changed that to a certain extent when he came on, but they still need a target man.

Is Ildar the answer to those problems? His record for his National side or his clubs don’t necessarily say so, but a different League and a new manager can do wonders to a striker’s confidence.

Will he be a success at East Bengal? Only time will tell.