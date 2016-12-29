I-League 2016/17: East Bengal sign Willis Plaza

by Abhranil Roy 29 Dec 2016

Willis Plaza(L) in action for Trinidad and Tobago

What's the story?

The I-League is almost upon us, and as such, all teams are adding finishing touches to their line-ups. East Bengal are no different, as they have now roped in Trinidad and Tobago striker Willis Plaza from San Juan Jabloteh. Plaza is all set to be their third foreigner this season, after Haitian forward Wedson and Ugandan defender Ivan Bukenya were recruited last month.

Plaza, who was plying his trade at San Juan, a professional football club in his country, has an enviable conversion rate for them this season. He has netted 5 goals in 8 appearances for them, and has been a focal point of their attack. He has featured for the national side as well, and has scored 7 goals for them.

In case you didn't know...

At 29 years of age, he has a lean, muscular build and stands at a commanding height of 6 feet and 2 inches. His last international goal came against the much-fancied China side last June. Blessed with pace and good ball control, Plaza will be looking to add much-needed firepower to the East Bengal attack, which cut a sorry figure in the Calcutta Football League last August.

The heart of the matter

After releasing their Korean frontman Do Dong-Hyun, the Red and Gold brigade were looking to get someone of a similar mould, and Plaza seems like the perfect fit. He was recommended by the team’s new assistant coach Warren Hackett, who unsurprisingly, hails from the Carribean as well.

Plaza’s last competitive game was against Ma Pau last Wednesday in the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League. The game ended 1-1, and the forward finalised his move soon after. Officials are confident of getting his work permit completed on time, so that he can join the team in the practice sessions as early as possible.

What next?

Having signed Jackichand Singh, Rowllin Borges, David Lalrinmuawa and Romeo Fernandes recently, the East Bengal fans have reason to be optimistic about their chances in the league this season.

They haven’t won the title since 2004, but this season, they not only have a plethora of options in midfield but also have reputed finishers up front in the form of Plaza and Wedson. At the back, the ever-reliant Arnab Mondal will be accompanied by colossal Bukenya, who has played in an AFC Cup final.

On the touchlines, Trevor James Morgan will marshal his troops like he always does so effectively. With the I-League set to merge with the Indian Super League from next year, this will probably be their last chance to win the trophy in its original format.

East Bengal kick off their campaign against Aizawl FC from 7th January.