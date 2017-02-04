EPL 2016/17: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil yells at Alexis Sanchez and Monreal after loss to Chelsea

Sanchez and Monreal did not applaud Arsenal's away fans after the game.

Mesut Ozil was unhappy his Arsenal teammates

What’s the story?

Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea had Mesut Ozil getting displeased with his teammates Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal. The Gunners putting in a terrible performance, with Mesut Ozil looking frustrated throughout – which carried on after the final whistle. The German yelled at Alexis and Monreal as they ignored the away fans – not applauding them after the game.

You can watch the entire exchange in this video:

A frustrated Mesut Özil after the game shouts at Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal for not going over to the Arsenal away supporters. pic.twitter.com/XAx8TghCHn — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 4, 2017

Previously...

Mesut Ozil, ironically enough, has been on the wrong end of this very exchange in the past. In the 2013/14 season, Manchester City had meted out a 6-3 hammering to Arsenal. After the game, Ozil – who was then in his first season at the club, was about to walk off the pitch before Per Mertesacker yelled at him to come over and applaud the Arsenal away fans.

The Details

Applauding the away fans after the game, irrespective of the result, is a crucial part of English footballing culture. While it also exists in other countries, the degree to which it is followed in the United Kingdom is pretty high. Away fans spend quite a bit, factoring in travel, stay and the cost of the ticket as well.

Despite Arsenal putting in a tepid performance on the pitch, their away fans were brilliant throughout, with the away Gooners even being audible on the television broadcast. After three years at the club, Mesut Ozil is firmly entrenched in English football’s culture and consequently knew the duty he had to uphold.

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal were immediately heading down the tunnel, before Ozil yelled at them to applaud the away fans. Worryingly for Arsenal, the duo ignored their teammates plea and headed down the tunnel.

What next?

Arsenal fans might not take too kindly to this footage, which could see opinion swing against Alexis Sanchez.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Being critical of Nacho Monreal and Alexis Sanchez might be easy, but the pair are two of Arsenal’s most consistent performers normally. While the away fans can appreciate gestures of applause, they’d rather have their players performing on the pitch – Mesut Ozil was invisible on the pitch today. However, Alexis and Monreal would do well to applaud the away fans next time.

What could be worrying in an Arsenal perspective though, is that Ozil and Alexis publically disagreed with each other, which could have trouble in terms of squad harmony.