Transfer Rumour: Everton expected to 'slightly increase' their €21m offer for Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin has hardly featured for Manchester United this season.

Schneiderlin is widely believed to leave United in January

What's the story?

Everton are ready to ‘slightly increase’ their offer for Manchester United star Morgan Schneiderlin, according to reports in French newspaper L’Equipe. The Merseyside club have already tabled an offer of €21m for the Frenchman, but United don’t think it’s enough for a player they paid €33m to sign only last summer.

With only 11 minutes of league football this season, it’s quite clear Jose Mourinho doesn’t really fancy Schneiderlin. It’s been reported the Frenchman is seeking for a move away, with Everton and West Bromwich Albion showing keen interest in signing him.

L’Equipe claim Schneiderlin isn’t expected to stay at Manchester United beyond the January transfer window, as he has been left frustrated with the lack of regular playing time.

In case you didn't know...

Schneiderlin has already played for a season under Ronald Koeman at Southampton, and the possibility of a reunion with the Everton boss could be tempting for him. In fact, L’Equipe claim Everton made an approach for the 27-year-old during the summer transfer window, but Manchester United weren’t prepared to let him leave the club.

The heart of the matter

West Brom’s interest in the 27-year-old appears to have cooled down and Everton seems to be a better option for the player. However, the Toffees could face competition from abroad, as Inter, Valencia and Marseille are also keeping close tabs on the midfielder.

What next?

It’s been reported that Schneiderlin would like to continue his career in England, as he feels the Premier League suits his style of play. The Frenchman made it to the national team squad for the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 only after arriving in England, and believes he has a better chance to make it to the 2018 World Cup squad playing in probably the most competitive league in the world.

Sportskeeda's take

With Idrissa Gueye leaving for the African Cup of Nations and James McCarthy missing numerous games due to injuries, Ronald Koeman wants to sign a midfielder and Schneiderlin’s attributes.

The ex-Southampton man wants his future to be sorted out by the end of the week, but Everton must first match Manchester United’s valuation for the player. He has a contract until 2019 at Old Trafford and there is no rush to offload him.

Manchester United play Reading next in the FA Cup on Saturday, and Everton might want to wrap up a deal before that to prevent him from being cup-tied. Mourinho has used Schneiderlin in cup matches this season, and he could name him in the matchday squad.