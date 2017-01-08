Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 players to pick for Gameweek 21

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 17:49 IST

The festive period is over for good and so is the hectic schedule in the Premier League. The new year definitely didn’t bring about any major change in the Premier League standings as Chelsea continue to strengthen their stay at the top of the table. Rivals Arsenal, on the other hand, continue to falter and have come under scrutiny as they have won just 2 out of their last 5 games.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are 1 point above the Gunners but have struggled to get wins under their belt. City’s local rivals Manchester United have now won 6 consecutive games but are still 6th on the points table. The race for the top 4 has definitely tightened up and we should expect some great football now.

This week’s special feature will be the North West Derby and fans will be hopeful that it does not turn out to be a snooze fest like the one earlier this season. Gameweek 21 promises to be exciting with some great fixtures lined up for us. Let’s take a look at the 5 players to pick for this coming week:

#1 Alvaro Negredo

Negredo has had a decent comeback in the Premier League

The striker is quite easily the biggest offensive influence in the Middlesbrough team which has struggled to score goals till now. With 5 goals and 4 assists, we are counting on Negredo to deliver this week.

Negredo is available at a cut price of 6.4m and is a great budget option. The player has a strong and physical presence in the game and will surely bother Watford's backline who haven’t kept a cleansheet in their last 10 matches in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough next 3 fixtures command a fixture difficulty rating of 2-2-2 and this may just be the right time to snap him up before his stock starts to rise.

Next 3 fixtures: Watford(A), West Ham(A), West Brom(A)