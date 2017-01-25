5 of the funniest moments from last week in the world of football

Klopp goes wild, N'Diaye injures himself to waste time, and more funnies from this week in the world of football.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 13:33 IST

Arsene Wenger had to be sent to the stands

Another week in football, another set of funny incidents to go with all the thrills and spills. This week’s action comes in from all across the globe with a couple of Premier League giants, La Liga table toppers and Ligue 1 Champions all involved. The icing on the cake, however, comes from the African Cup of Nations, where Algeria’s exit was sealed among other things by some very innovative time wasting by the opposition.

From managers losing it against referees to going “wild” against their own players, with a daft celebration thrown in for good measure – we’ve scoured the world of football to bring you the funniest moments to lighten up that mood.

#5 Arsene Wenger pushes fourth official after being sent to the stands

In the tense game against Burnley which Arsenal won courtesy of a controversial penalty from Alexis Sanchez in the 98th minute, Arsene Wenger was sent to the stands for abusing the fourth official. He was complaining about the penalty awarded to Burnley in the 93rd minute. However, things got out of hand in the heat of the moment.

While he moved away from the technical area, Wenger stopped at the entrance of the tunnel to watch out the rest of the game, and when approached by Anthony Taylor to make his way into the stands, he pushed the official in a way most reminiscent of a petulant child.

He has now been charged by the FA for misconduct and likely faces a touchline ban, but it was perhaps his resilience that inspired his team to display the same on the pitch.