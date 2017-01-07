Former captain Patrice Evra offered Old Trafford return by Jose Mourinho – as a coach

Evra is one of the most decorated left-backs on the planet.

Evra was immensely successful at United

What’s the story?

After leaving Manchester United back in 2014, Patrice Evra could make a sensational return to his former club only this time as a coach rather than a player. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Jose Mourinho is more than willing to bring the decorated former Red Devil back to Old Trafford.

Despite suggestions of a possible playing role in the squad, the 35-year-old might just have to settle for a place amongst United’s staff. The France international signed a one-year extension with Juventus last summer and is yet to make a decision on his future.

Rio Ferdinand further fuelled the rumours of Evra’s return to England in a post regarding his former teammate. “Patrice Evra, I’m hearing through social media you are coming home.”

In case you didn’t know...

Patrice Evra was hugely successful in his eight-year spell at Old Trafford where he won several major trophies including five Premier League trophies, three League Cups and also the coveted Champions League title.

The Frenchman is one of the most decorated full backs the Premier League has seen over the years and is a big fan favourite amongst the Manchester United fans. United have been having trouble in the full back positions with most of the players either suffering an injury or a dip in form.

The heart of the matter

One of the reasons Evra could move back to England is his falling out with Massimiliano Allegri after only making six appearances in Serie A this season. With the chances of playing regular football decreasing day by day, Evra might very well choose a new career path.

What next?

With Jose Mourinho seemingly rotating between Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw this season, the United manager might even turn to Patrice Evra as the first choice left back for the team.

Luke Shaw managed to cement his place in the starting XI for the first few months of the season but soon fell out of the Portuguese man’s plans. Evra is reportedly also on the radar of West Ham United who are on the lookout for an experienced full back.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although the prospect of bringing back Patrice Evra in a coaching role might sound brilliant to many, we believe the Frenchman still has a lot left to offer as a player. Given his vast experience with the club, Evra can provide a much-needed boost and mentor the young players in the squad, particularly his fellow national Paul Pogba.

Patrice Evra could also possibly help Manchester United lure Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford given their strong friendship. All in all, it is a win-win situation for the Red Devils.