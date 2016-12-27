Gonzalo Higuain says Paulo Dybala is similar to Lionel Messi

Dybala had been earlier linked with a move to Barcelona.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi News 27 Dec 2016, 13:23 IST

Higuain and Dybala play together at Juventus and for the Argentinian national team

Gonzalo Higuain has claimed that his club and international teammate Paulo Dybala can go on to replicate the consistent performance shown by Lionel Messi. Higuain believes Dybala and Messi are not different from one another and he is certain that if Dybala can work on his all round game, he can follow in Messi’s footsteps.

Although the former Real Madrid striker has played with Dybala for the national team, but training with him on a daily basis has shown the similarities between the Barcelona ace and the young Argentine striker.

Higuain recently spoke with Premium Sport and said: "Dybala and Messi are a lot like each other. Messi is the best and he shows it every day.

"Paulo is still young, he's 23 years old and depends on what's coming in the future, he has all the characteristics to become one of the best players. It has to have a great mental strength. When reaching so fast at high levels it is not easy to stay there for many years,” said the Argentinian striker.

Higuain joined Juventus in a controversial move last summer when he switched sides from Napoli to join the Serie A Champions. The Argentinian created a Serie A record last season by scoring 36 league goals. Although he is yet to hit the highs of last year for his new side, with likes of Dybala and Mandzukic around him, Higuain is slowly but surely finding his feet at Juventus.

Dybala joined Juventus from Serie A side, Palermo 18 months ago and has been in the process of cementing his place in the starting XI. The 23-year-old striker has netted 27 times in 61 appearances and is still getting better at his craft.

The youngster has suffered a stop-start 2016/17 season where he was initially ruled put for up to two months due to a muscle injury. Since his return, Dybala has failed to score regularly and it was his saved penalty which led to Juventus losing out on the Copa Italia to their fierce rivals, AC Milan.

Dybala destined for Barcelona?

According to reports from Spanish and Italian press earlier this year, Barcelona see Dybala as a long-term replacement for Lionel Messi and are thought to have reserved a £90-100 million bid to sign the Argentine striker. With his dribble and goal scoring abilities, Dybala is seen as the heir to Messi’s achievements at club and international level.

It is largely believed that Dybala will be the first man to be sold for a transfer fee of beyond £100 million. Juventus do value him as an important member of the side but are prepared to cash-in on Paulo Dybala, when the time is right.

