I-League 2017: 5 key players for Bengaluru FC this season

Bengaluru FC will be defending their I-League title while also looking to better their AFC Cup runners-up finish

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 20:31 IST

Bengaluru FC will defend their I-League title and look to go further in Asian competitions

The I-League is finally back and Bengaluru FC are set to defend their title in what is arguably one of the most anticipated seasons in recent years. The league has seen the number of teams reduce every season but the 2017 campaign sees an even number of teams competing again as 10 clubs vie for the trophy.

The Blues arrived on the scene in 2013 and have taken Indian football by storm, winning the league twice and finishing as runners-up once by a whisker to Mohun Bagan. The club also made history after becoming the first Indian club to reach the AFC Cup final, finishing as runners-up last year.

As the top clubs resume hostilities once again, we look at five players who will be instrumental to Bengaluru FC’s ambitions this season.

5) Amrinder Singh (Goalkeeper)

Amrinder Singh was the Goalkeeper of the Year last season

Bengaluru FC have had different goalkeepers every season in the last three editions of the I-League. Pawan Kumar's heroics helped the club win the league title in their debut season while Lalthuammawia Ralte was error-prone in the season they lost the title to Mohun Bagan.

Ashley Westwood then brought in Amrinder Singh last season on loan from Pune. A towering goalkeeper compared to Kumar and Ralte (both of whom were less than six feet tall), Amrinder quickly relegated Ralte to the bench and secured his spot between the sticks with defiant performances last year.

Still in his early 20s, Amrinder never seemed perturbed by the hustle-bustle in the box and exuded a certain calm when danger was close. His saves were pivotal and his reach in the air crucial on set pieces. No wonder then that he finished with nine clean sheets (in a 16-game campaign) in the league, taking home the award for the I-League’s Best Goalkeeper.

Amrinder was sorely missed when a suspension prevented him from playing in the AFC Cup final. Having made his move permanent, he will be looking to build a career at the club and possibly follow in the footsteps of India’s no.1 – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – who managed to get a contract at a European club.