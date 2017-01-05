I-League 2017: 5 players who will be vital for East Bengal this season

A number of significant absentees have made it a hard choice for the East Bengal coach.

@ChirayatoB18 by Chirayato

It is a matter of 48 hours before East Bengal and Aizawl FC face off at the Barasat Stadium, Kolkata to kick off the 10th edition of the I-League. Before that, East Bengal coach Trevor James Morgan has a major crisis to resolve as the full team is yet to arrive. With a host of fresh faces, Morgan would have a tough task to select the best eleven for the opening game.

The foreigners are yet to start training with the team as the visa woes continue to plague the system. The Haitian forward Wedson Anselme is the only one practising with the side since his arrival from Bangladesh. Neither the central defender Ivan Bukenya nor Willis Plaza, the striker from Trinidad and Tobago have managed to join the side yet.

In such a difficult scenario, Morgan would be hoping his available players would go all out to guide the team through choppy waters. Here are top 5 players on whom the coach would be banking upon for the success of the Red and Gold brigade.

#5 Abinash Ruidas

The diminutive winger has shown us his dazzling skills in this edition of the Hero Indian Super League. A brilliant crossing ability has earmarked the repertoire of the left-footed attacker. His abilities would prove to be crucial for the East Bengal side.

Abinash has a bag of skills that puzzles the best in the business. His petite frame adds to his advantage in slipping away from the markers. During the Indian Super League, Ruidas proved to be a menace for the opposition wingbacks. It remains to be seen if the Atletico de Kolkata man can produce similar razzmatazz for his I-League outfit.