I-League 2017: Buoyant Red & Golds look to win six in a row

East Bengal sit pretty on top of the points table with 16 points from six outings.

by AIFF Media News 04 Feb 2017, 18:19 IST

East Bengal coach Trevor Morgan addressing the press with star striker, Robin Singh

Before the all-important Kolkata Derby, Kingfisher East Bengal, in search of their sixth win in a row, will take on debutantes Chennai City FC at the Barasat Stadium on Sunday (February 5, 2017).

Kingfisher East Bengal have won their last five encounters with the likes of Robin Singh, Willis Plaza and Wedson Anselme scoring at will. Their win against Bengaluru FC set the tone, with the elusive title now ever so close, as they sit pretty on top of the points table with 16 points from six outings.

With Mohun Bagan waiting in the wings after Sunday’s clash, coach Trevor Morgan will want to repeat his 2010-11 six-game winning streak on the morrow, and on paper, it should not be much of a problem. Chennai have struggled on their travels and have looked off the boil in most cases.

Their Brazilian duo of Marcos Thank and Charles have so far been on target with the former scoring two goals out of the team’s meagre return of three in six games. As they sit second-from-bottom in the table having registered just one win – against Aizawl FC at home – it is difficult to see them get anything from Sunday’s game.

“You cannot take any team lightly because upsets happen and Chennai is doing well of late. That’s why we approach every game in the same way. We respect all the oppositions we play against. They have two Brazilian forwards in the team and if you give them time and space they can hurt you,” the Brit coach said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

In-form forward Robin Singh said, “Our focus is on our team not on the opposition and we are preparing for it.”

Talking about the coach, the flamboyant forward said, “He is one of my favourite coaches and I love working with him on and off the field. Our team is a family and we are one for each other.”

While the home team have to make ploy without the services of suspended Mehtab Hossain, Chennai will again take the field without goalkeeper Karanjit Singh who injured himself before the Aizawl FC game.

The match is scheduled at 07:00 PM and it’ll be telecast live on Ten 2.