I-League 2017: DSK Shivajians look to bounce back against Bengaluru FC

DSK Shivajians play host to a wounded Bengaluru FC side.

by Press Release Preview 04 Feb 2017, 14:31 IST

The players train ahead of kickoff

DSK Shivajians will look to take advantage of their home support to make a comeback against reigning champions Bengaluru FC, on the back of a disappointing away loss to Aizawl FC

The Pune-based club, who have played an attacking brand of football under Englishman Dave Rogers, are confident of their chances against Albert Roca’s Bengaluru FC who have been vulnerable on their travels this season.

While sticking to their philosophy of attacking the heart of the opposition, missed opportunities see them sitting at 7th place in the league table. Rogers is, however, confident of an improvement as the season wears on.

“Coming back after a tough away trip to Aizawl, we were disappointed with the result and the way we conceded such a late goal. We have looked back on the game and analysed our mistakes and the players have responded positively in training,” said the Liverpool-born Rogers.

Rogers is confident of his side’s chances

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will seek to return to winning ways after a disappointing run of games which saw them go down to East Bengal and Churchill Brothers before being knocked out of the AFC Champions League by Al-Wehdat of Jordan.

Speaking on the task at hand, Dave Rogers said, “We are excited about the game (against Bengaluru FC) as it will be a great test for our young squad. These are the type of games that all footballers look forward to - testing themselves against one of the best teams in India. We know this game is a big challenge, given both sides’ results in the last round, but we are coming into the game with a positive attitude.”

Kick-off is at 7 PM.