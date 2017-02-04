I-League 2017: Shivajians test awaits dwindling Bengaluru

DSK Shivajians now sit seventh in the table and will be looking to continue the momentum in going higher up the table.

by AIFF Media News 04 Feb 2017, 18:31 IST

DSK Shivajians are all set to play their fifth home fixture in the Hero I-League 2016-17 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune against reigning champions Bengaluru FC. After a clumsy start to the season, the home side have managed to pick up one win and two draws so far. DSK Shivajians now sit seventh in the table and will be looking to continue the momentum in going higher up the table.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC kicked off their I-League campaign with three wins in a row. After their impressive performances, competition in the league was evident as they were defeated thrice until the last game.

On being asked whether the sudden nosedive of Bengaluru FC’s form could be foreseen as a plight, Albert Roca commented, “We had phases in the games against East Bengal and Churchill Brothers where we switched off and ended up paying the price for it. But against Wehdat, we worked on a few things and I’m proud of the way the boys stuck to the plan. The attitude was good and it was there for all to see and if we carry on like this, we should put behind the minor hiccups we have suffered.”

He further added, “DSK Shivajians are a good team and they showed it in the game against Mohun Bagan. Even in their last game against Aizawl FC, they conceded in the final minute to go down 1-0. We will be stepping on the pitch on Sunday knowing we cannot afford any more slip-ups and I’m confident the team will rise to the occasion.”

After a heartbreaking loss against Aizawl FC in their last fixture, Dave Rogers’ main duty is to lift the boys’ tempo before the humdinger.

“We were disappointed with the result and the way we conceded such a late goal. We have looked back on the game and analysed our mistakes and the players have responded positively in training.”

“We are excited about the game (against Bengaluru FC) as it will be a great test for our young squad. These are the type of games that all footballers look forward to – testing themselves against one of the best teams in India. We know this game is a big challenge, given both sides’ results in the last round, but we are coming into the game with a positive attitude,” Rogers concluded.

The match is scheduled at 07:00 PM and it’ll be streamed live on i-league.org.