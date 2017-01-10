Transfer Rumour: Inter Milan planning summer move for Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's current deal at Barcelona expires in the summer of 2018.

Messi has not yet signed a new contract

What’s the story?

Inter Milan are plotting a move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi at the end of the 2016-17 season, according to Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentine international’s current deal with the Catalan club ends in 2018 and he has not yet signed a new deal. The Serie A outfit, who became the first Italian club to fall under Chinese ownership, will test Barcelona’s resolve if their star forward decides against committing his future to the club.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed last October that negotiations were set to take place over the next few months. He said, “We will have the negotiation with Messi in the next couple of months. He is still only 29. And if you see him playing it seems like he is one of our very young players.”

In case you didn’t know...

Messi has played a key role in Barcelona’s success in the last decade. This has seen him bag the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on five occasions, one more than his Real Madrid counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is the leading goal scorer in the La Liga with over 300 goals to his name. In addition to this, his 21 goals against Real Madrid makes him the player with the most number of goals in El Clasico history.

The heart of the matter

Messi was convicted of tax fraud for which received a fine and a suspended prison sentence. This has seen him being linked with a move away from Camp Nou. Failure to commit his future before the end of the current campaign will see him enter into the final year of his contract in the summer. This could see him attract interest from the top clubs across the globe and Inter are one of the suitors keen on acquiring his services.

The South American, who has been with the La Liga giants throughout his club career, has been constantly linked with a move away from his current employers in recent times. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City have also shown interested in signing the Argentine star.

What next?

Messi has been one of the most decorated players in the club’s history and Barcelona need to tie him down to a new deal. Their Madrid rivals have already secured Gareth Bale and Ronaldo’s future, which will be a massive boost for them in the coming years.

Failure to extend Messi’s contract before the end of this season could see the Camp Nou outfit come under increasing pressure to keep him at the club. Josep Maria Bartomeu is likely to face severe backlash from the supporters if the 29-year-old is allowed to leave.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona for another top club in Europe, particularly because there are very few clubs in the continent who can compete for the Champions League and also meet his personal demands.

The Argentine forward may delay committing his future to the Catalans, but he is almost certain to sign a new deal eventually.