La Liga 2016/17: James Rodriguez out for three weeks, joins Isco and Luka Modric on the treatment table

Isco just picked up an injury and James Rodriguez has done so, too, at a time when he would've gotten into the first-team.

Bad timing: James Rodriguez was expected to capitalise on Isco’s injury but picked one up instead

What’s the story?

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is expected to miss three weeks of action due to a calf injury he picked up recently. The 25-year-old was expected to be back in training at the start of the week but Spanish radio outlet, Radio Caracol, claim otherwise.

Rodriguez hasn’t been around the first-team as often as he’d like this season thanks to a series of niggling injuries and other on-field issues but at a time when Real Madrid are suffering from injuries to a host of their stars, his services would’ve been a welcome addition to Zidane’s team.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid are suffering from a series of injuries to some of their key players with Marcelo, Luka Modric, and Isco all unavailable. The situation of the latter bode well for Rodriguez, given they play in the same position on the pitch.

Having only been a part of 16 games this season – with 9 coming from the bench – James headed into January hoping he could secure a move away from the Bernabeu with Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United all reportedly interested.

The heart of the matter

Why Zinedine Zidane chooses to leave out the Colombian is still unclear. With Lucas Vasquez, Marco Asensio and Isco ahead of him in the pecking order, and with the latter suffering from an injury, this was the time he needed to stay fit and get into the team.

Some even go as far as claiming that it’s Zidane’s high-intensity approach to the game that’s got a bunch of their stars down with injuries. Make of that what you will but Rodriguez’s injury seems to be new and something he hasn’t had in the past.

What’s next?

Given the injury, James can forget about trying to push for a move away from Real Madrid this month. He’s going to stay and has to fight for a place as soon as he’s back. Zinedine Zidane is now heading into a very competitive stage of the domestic season and could very well need all hands on deck – including the Colombian’s.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Should the 25-year-old return from injury sooner than expected, the French manager could use his experience and guile on the field to Real Madrid’s benefit. The Colombian is a world-class talent on the field and could help the team get back to winning ways – and possibly push for another run of Ws.