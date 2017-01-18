Juventus to use Miralem Pjanic part of swap deal to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has 18 months left on his contract at Arsenal and is yet to sign an extension.

Pjanic has been scouted by Arsenal scouts a few times

What’s the story?

Juventus are to propose a swap deal to sign Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez and will allow Miralem Pjanic to move in the opposite direction, according to the Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport.

The Chilean international will have one year left on his contract at the end of the season and has not agreed to sign a new deal. The Gunners also have to resolve Mesut Ozil’s future, who also has 18 months left on his current contract.

Sanchez has admitted that he is happy at Arsenal, but things could change if the north London club fail to offer him an improved deal. He said, “I try to prove I am an important player every day and game after game. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things. I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title.”

In case you didn’t know...

Sanchez was born in Tocopilla, Chile and came up through the ranks of Cobreloa’s youth system, along with current national teammates Charles Aránguiz and Eduardo Vargas. His hometown is very close to his heart.

The 28-year-old had a tough childhood as there was a lack of adequate facilities to become a professional footballer. However, he wanted to change things in his hometown and that motivated him to build two football pitches later in Tocopilla.

The heart of the matter

After spending five seasons at AS Roma, Pjanic made a switch to the Turin club last summer. He was identified as a replacement for Paul Pogba. However, his future is up in the air now as the Old Lady are willing to sanction his sale in improving their chances of signing the Gunners star.

Juventus have Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain to lead the attack and want Sanchez to form a deadly trio.

The Italian club are aware that Arsenal have watched Pjanic on numerous occasions in the past and are going to tempt Arsene Wenger’s side by offering the Bosnian midfielder as part of the swap deal in signing Sanchez.

What’s next?

If Sanchez does not sign a new contract, Arsenal will be forced to let go of their star man for free when his contract expires in 2018.

Sportskeeda’s take

Juventus should try to sign Sanchez without involving Pjanic as a part of the deal. The 26-year-old midfielder is settled in Italy and his departure could leave a void in the centre of the pitch.

(Video Courtesy: colosimo99 YouTube Channel)