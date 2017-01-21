EPL 2016/17 - Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City - 5 Talking Points

Swansea picked up their first ever win over Liverpool at Anfield in the league,

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner for Swansea

Liverpool’s quest for the Premier League title took a massive blow as they were defeated 3-2 by Swansea City at Anfield. There were high expectations of a big win for the Reds, especially with Philippe Coutinho starting his first Premier League game since the November clash against Sunderland but it was the away team that took the plaudits.

Two goals from Fernando Llorente were cancelled out by Roberto Firmino in the second half and it seemed the Merseyside club were going to pull off an unlikely win from being 2-0 down. But it was Swansea that hit Liverpool in the second half once more, as Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner.

It was an unexpected result for the Reds but a stepping stone for Swansea as they won their first ever league game at Anfield and will now look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

We look back at the enthralling game and share the five talking points:

#1 Philippe Coutinho fails to sparkle for the Reds

With Sadio Mane gone for the Africa Cup of Nations, the attacking ability of Liverpool has been greatly reduced. The return of Coutinho was supposed to solve that as the Brazilian started his first Premier League game in almost three months.

Coutinho had scored five goals and provided five assists in the Premier League but looked off-colour against Swansea. The Brazilian did start in the FA Cup replay against Plymouth but he still looks short of fitness and sharpness on the field.

Liverpool need him to fire if they are to continue their fading chances of a Premier League title.