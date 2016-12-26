Liverpool Transfer Rumour: PSG to bid £44 million for Coutinho in the summer with FC Barcelona lurking

Coutinho has scored many wonder goals during his time at Anfield

Liverpool are eyeing for the title this season under the enigmatic presence of Jurgen Klopp on the touchline who has acted as the twelfth man for the Reds. Klopp's men have played as a team throughout and no one player has emerged on whom the team depends on completely.

Considering the talent and ability, Philippe Coutinho has been absolutely sensational since moving to Merseyside and has established himself as one of the most sought-after players in the world. Barcelona have long been circling to get their hands on the Brazilian but according to latest reports, PSG have decided to bid £44 million for him in the summer.

Liverpool signed Coutinho four years ago in a deal worth a meagre £8.5 million from Inter Milan. Since his arrival, the Brazilian has bamboozled his way into the hearts of the Reds supporters with his trickery, skills and his venomous shooting skills.

FC Barcelona were admirers of his ability since long and now because of his national teammate, Neymar's influence at the Camp Nou, reports are making the rounds that Coutinho wants a move abroad to be united with his childhood friend.

PSG also sensed this issue of Liverpool conceding to the fact that Coutinho will look for new pastures sooner rather than later. The French cash rich club had earlier made a £22 million bid for Coutinho last summer only to see it rejected by the player and the club.

A move anywhere is not expected until the summer with Bayern Munich also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. Daily Express had reported that Coutinho is feeling unsettled at the moment and wants to move abroad to have a more realistic chance of winning silverware. He is out since the last seven weeks with an ankle injury and is expected to be on the bench against Manchester City on New Year’s eve.

Liverpool know that they cannot hold on to their prized asset and will have to concede defeat if Barcelona or PSG arrive with a decent offer. Even an offer of £44 million would not be enough which is quoted by many newspapers, as the Reds value their star at almost £60-70 million.

PSG are expected to try first for the Brazilian in the summer with the Catalans lurking behind them. Meanwhile, the Parisians have gone on to make a £38 million signing from Wolfsburg of attacker Julian Draxler who will arrive at the Parc Des Princes in January.