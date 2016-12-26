Transfer Rumour: Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Pietro Pellegri, dubbed the next Messi

Pellegri has represented Italy’s U-16 team

According to Daily Star, Manchester United and Manchester City are set to battle it out for the signature of young starlet Pietro Pellegri. The Genoa sensation has been dubbed the next Lionel Messi and has become the Serie A’s joint youngest-ever player when he made a 3-minute cameo for his club in their 1-0 defeat against Torino.

The 15-year-old youngster levelled a 79-year-old record set by a player named Amedeo Amadei who made his debut at the same age for AS Roma in 1937.



"I've got the next [Lionel] Messi here and I just hope it doesn't go to his head," said Genoa president Enrico Preziosi recently.

Italian giants and league leaders Juventus are reportedly interested in the youngster, according to Italian media company Calciomercato, and the Turin club have also inquired about his availability.

Now reports claim that both English Premier League heavyweights and rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the 15-year-old sensation. The Manchester clubs are said to have scouted him numerous occasions this season.

After the 15-year-old made his debut, his manager, Ivan Juric said, “He's got a great margin for improvement. And if he can keep growing the way he has been, then we could have a really big player on our hands in a few years' time.” he added.

Pellegri was not much older than some of the ball boys at the game that night at the Stadio Olimpico, and the ball boys incidentally were also involved in a slight controversy with Genoa manger Juric criticising their behaviour: “I was angry because their behaviour was disgraceful,"

"Not even when you're playing in a youth tournament do you behave that way, with balls suddenly disappearing for no reason. It's only normal that the players react in a certain way," Juric added.

However, Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic lept to their defence saying, “They're only kids. Even I could get angry with them at times when they don't give the ball back quickly, but they are only kids and they are watching the game -- let's not pin the blame on children," said Mihajlovic.

Interest in Pellegri certainly seems high and if he can continue his development at Genoa and break into the first team soon, then the football world could see the rise of a new young starlet.

(Video Courtesy: WorldOfFootballHD YouTube Channel)