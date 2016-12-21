Manchester United news: Marcus Rashford is the best youngster in Premier League according to Matteo Darmian

Marcus Rashford: Best talent in the league?

At just 19 years of age, Marcus Rashford has become a predominant part of the Manchester United team and his performances for the club has also caught the eye of his Italian teammate Matteo Darmian, who believes the teenager is the best young player in the league.

After making his first team debut under the former manager Louis Van Gaal, Rashford has gone on to cement his place in the squad with regular first team appearances. And the 19-year-old’s teammate, Matteo Darmian has praise the youngster having seen him play for the club for the last couple of months.

Darmian believes Marcus Rashford has all the characteristics to become a top class player for Manchester United in the future as he had enough time to develop as he is only in his teens right now.

"I think maybe Marcus Rashford is the best young player," Darmian said. "He is strong, he is powerful, he has all of the characteristics to become a top player."

Marcus Rashford began his Manchester United career scoring two goals in the Europa League fixture against FC Midtjylland last season after replacing Anthony Martial who had suffered an injury during warm up. He followed it up with two more goals against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The academy graduate made the most of his golden opportunity as he kept putting in impressive performances for the Red Devils on a regular basis. Rashford also went on to win an England cap as he once managed to find the net on his international debut for the England football team. But since the arrival Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford in the summer, the youngster lost his place to the former PSG striker.

Despite the limited number of chances Rashford has gotten under Mourinho this season, the 19-year-old still, managed to score three goals in eight starts in the Premier League this season. In 22 appearances for the Red Devils this season, Rashford has bagged four goals and one assist in all competitions. Playing on the left wing, the teenager has combined well with Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score most of his goals.

Darmian believes that Marcus Rashford has plenty of time progress and develop into a superstar at Old Trafford. Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 30 points, 12 behind league leaders Chelsea.

