Stats: Players who have scored 100+ Premier League goals

Peter Crouch joined Premier League history after he became the 26th man to score 100 goals in the Premier League this week.

Alan Shearer, the Premier League top goalscorer

Peter Crouch joined Premier League history after he became the 26th man to score 100 goals in the Premier League during a 1-1 draw against Everton. The leader of the list, however, is Alan Shearer who looks like he’s there to stay for the possible future with 260 goals in 441 appearances.

Although Shearer started at Southampton, it was at both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United that he established his legacy. During this time, he reached the top of the Premier League all-time goalscorers list, and also leads with the most hat tricks ever with 11 and also comes in second with 3 Golden Boots.

Wayne Rooney is one of four players on the list who still currently ply their trade for the Premier League and the only player closest to reaching Shearer’s record with 195 goals. The Englishman who made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 for Everton, plays sparingly for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho. The other 3 are Jermain Defoe, who sits on number 7 with 155 goals, Sergio Aguero with 113 goals, who’s tied with Ian Wright, and Peter Crouch, who finally reached 100 goals after playing for six teams in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard makes the list at number 4, having overtaken Thierry Henry with 6 goals in his final Premier League season with Manchester City and the only midfielder to have scored more than 150 goals. Lampard is also Chelsea’s top goalscorer in all competitions with 211 goals, has won the Chelsea Player of the Year three times in his career and was the runner-up for both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year in 2005.

Arsenal’s Thierry Henry is the only player in the top 5 with 175 goals, to have played for only one club and the Frenchman also has the most Golden Boots with 4. The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1999, won two league titles, three FA Cups and was twice runner-up for the FIFA World Player of the Year.

He also recorded the most assists in a single Premier League season with 20 during the 2002-2003 season. He’s also the only foreigner to have scored more than 150 goals in the Premier League while the remainder are all players who play or have played for England internationally.

As Peter Crouch celebrates joining the 100+ goals club, we take a look at the 26 players who rocked the Premier League with their goalscoring prowess.

Players who have scored more than 100+ Premier League Rank Player Club(s) Goals Appearances 1 Alan Shearer Blackburn, Newcastle 260 441 2 Wayne Rooney Everton, Man Utd 195 451 3 Andy Cole Newcastle, Man Utd, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth 187 414 4 Frank Lampard West Ham, Chelsea, Man City 177 609 5 Thierry Henry Arsenal 175 258 6 Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Leeds, Man City 163 379 7 Jermain Defoe West Ham, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Sunderland 155 454 8 Michael Owen Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd, Stoke 150 326 9 Les Ferdinand QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton 149 351 10 Teddy Sheringham Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Man Utd, Portsmouth, West Ham 146 418 11 Robin Van Persie Arsenal, Man Utd 144 280 12 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton 127 288 13 Robbie Keane Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa 126 349 14 Nicolas Anelka Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom 125 364 15 Dwight Yorke Aston Villa, Man Utd, Blackburn, Birmingham, Sunderland 123 375 16 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 120 504 17 Ian Wright Arsenal, West Ham 113 213 18 Sergio Aguero Man City 113 166 19 Dion Dublin Man Utd, Coventry, Aston Villa 111 312 20 Emile Heskey Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa 110 516 21 Ryan Giggs Man Utd 109 632 22 Paul Scholes Man Utd 107 499 23 Darren Bent Ipswich, Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham 106 276 24 Didier Drogba Chelsea 104 254 25 Matt Le Tissier Southampton 100 270 26 Peter Crouch Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Tottenham, Stoke 100 419

(Players currently active in the Premier League are in bold)