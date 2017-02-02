Stats: Players who have scored 100+ Premier League goals
Peter Crouch joined Premier League history after he became the 26th man to score 100 goals in the Premier League this week.
Although Shearer started at Southampton, it was at both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United that he established his legacy. During this time, he reached the top of the Premier League all-time goalscorers list, and also leads with the most hat tricks ever with 11 and also comes in second with 3 Golden Boots.
Although Shearer started at Southampton, it was at both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United that he established his legacy. During this time, he reached the top of the Premier League all-time goalscorers list, and also leads with the most hat tricks ever with 11 and also comes in second with 3 Golden Boots.
Wayne Rooney is one of four players on the list who still currently ply their trade for the Premier League and the only player closest to reaching Shearer’s record with 195 goals. The Englishman who made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 for Everton, plays sparingly for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho. The other 3 are Jermain Defoe, who sits on number 7 with 155 goals, Sergio Aguero with 113 goals, who’s tied with Ian Wright, and Peter Crouch, who finally reached 100 goals after playing for six teams in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard makes the list at number 4, having overtaken Thierry Henry with 6 goals in his final Premier League season with Manchester City and the only midfielder to have scored more than 150 goals. Lampard is also Chelsea’s top goalscorer in all competitions with 211 goals, has won the Chelsea Player of the Year three times in his career and was the runner-up for both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year in 2005.
Arsenal’s Thierry Henry is the only player in the top 5 with 175 goals, to have played for only one club and the Frenchman also has the most Golden Boots with 4. The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1999, won two league titles, three FA Cups and was twice runner-up for the FIFA World Player of the Year.
He also recorded the most assists in a single Premier League season with 20 during the 2002-2003 season. He’s also the only foreigner to have scored more than 150 goals in the Premier League while the remainder are all players who play or have played for England internationally.
As Peter Crouch celebrates joining the 100+ goals club, we take a look at the 26 players who rocked the Premier League with their goalscoring prowess.
|Rank
|Player
|Club(s)
|Goals
|Appearances
|1
|Alan Shearer
|Blackburn, Newcastle
|260
441
|2
|Wayne Rooney
|Everton, Man Utd
|195
|451
|3
|Andy Cole
|Newcastle, Man Utd, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth
|187
|414
|4
|Frank Lampard
|West Ham, Chelsea, Man City
|177
|609
|5
|Thierry Henry
|Arsenal
|175
|258
|6
|Robbie Fowler
|Liverpool, Leeds, Man City
|163
|379
|7
|Jermain Defoe
|West Ham, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Sunderland
|155
|454
|8
|Michael Owen
|Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd, Stoke
|150
|326
|9
|Les Ferdinand
|QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton
|149
|351
|10
|Teddy Sheringham
|Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Man Utd, Portsmouth, West Ham
|146
|418
|11
|Robin Van Persie
|Arsenal, Man Utd
|144
|280
|12
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton
|127
|288
|13
|Robbie Keane
|Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa
|126
|349
|14
|Nicolas Anelka
|Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom
|125
|364
|15
|Dwight Yorke
|Aston Villa, Man Utd, Blackburn, Birmingham, Sunderland
|123
|375
|16
|Steven Gerrard
|Liverpool
|120
|504
|17
|Ian Wright
|Arsenal, West Ham
|113
|213
|18
|Sergio Aguero
|Man City
|113
|166
|19
|Dion Dublin
|Man Utd, Coventry, Aston Villa
|111
|312
|20
|Emile Heskey
|Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa
|110
|516
|21
|Ryan Giggs
|Man Utd
|109
|632
|22
|Paul Scholes
|Man Utd
|107
|499
|23
|Darren Bent
|Ipswich, Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham
|106
|276
|24
|Didier Drogba
|Chelsea
|104
|254
|25
|Matt Le Tissier
|Southampton
|100
|270
|26
|Peter Crouch
|Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Tottenham, Stoke
|100
|419
(Players currently active in the Premier League are in bold)