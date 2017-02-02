Write an Article

Stats: Players who have scored 100+ Premier League goals

Peter Crouch joined Premier League history after he became the 26th man to score 100 goals in the Premier League this week.

by Siddhant Lazar
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 02: Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer celebrates with Lee Clark (r) after completing his hat trick and a 4-3 FA Premier League win for Newcastle after being 3-1 behind to Leicester City at St Jame's Park on February 2, 1997 in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Allsport/Getty Images)
Alan Shearer, the Premier League top goalscorer

Peter Crouch joined Premier League history after he became the 26th man to score 100 goals in the Premier League during a 1-1 draw against Everton. The leader of the list, however, is Alan Shearer who looks like he’s there to stay for the possible future with 260 goals in 441 appearances.

Although Shearer started at Southampton, it was at both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United that he established his legacy. During this time, he reached the top of the Premier League all-time goalscorers list, and also leads with the most hat tricks ever with 11 and also comes in second with 3 Golden Boots.

Wayne Rooney is one of four players on the list who still currently ply their trade for the Premier League and the only player closest to reaching Shearer’s record with 195 goals. The Englishman who made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 for Everton, plays sparingly for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho. The other 3 are Jermain Defoe, who sits on number 7 with 155 goals, Sergio Aguero with 113 goals, who’s tied with Ian Wright, and Peter Crouch, who finally reached 100 goals after playing for six teams in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard makes the list at number 4, having overtaken Thierry Henry with 6 goals in his final Premier League season with Manchester City and the only midfielder to have scored more than 150 goals. Lampard is also Chelsea’s top goalscorer in all competitions with 211 goals, has won the Chelsea Player of the Year three times in his career and was the runner-up for both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year in 2005.

Arsenal’s Thierry Henry is the only player in the top 5 with 175 goals, to have played for only one club and the Frenchman also has the most Golden Boots with 4. The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1999, won two league titles, three FA Cups and was twice runner-up for the FIFA World Player of the Year.

He also recorded the most assists in a single Premier League season with 20 during the 2002-2003 season. He’s also the only foreigner to have scored more than 150 goals in the Premier League while the remainder are all players who play or have played for England internationally.

As Peter Crouch celebrates joining the 100+ goals club, we take a look at the 26 players who rocked the Premier League with their goalscoring prowess.


Players who have scored more than 100+ Premier League
RankPlayerClub(s)GoalsAppearances
1Alan Shearer Blackburn, Newcastle260

441

2Wayne Rooney Everton, Man Utd195451
Andy ColeNewcastle, Man Utd, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth187414
4Frank LampardWest Ham, Chelsea, Man City177609
5Thierry HenryArsenal175258
6Robbie FowlerLiverpool, Leeds, Man City163379
7Jermain DefoeWest Ham, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Sunderland155454
Michael OwenLiverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd, Stoke150326
9Les FerdinandQPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton149351
10Teddy SheringhamNottingham Forest, Tottenham, Man Utd, Portsmouth, West Ham146418
11Robin Van PersieArsenal, Man Utd144280
12Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton127288
13Robbie KeaneCoventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa126349
14Nicolas AnelkaArsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom125364
15Dwight YorkeAston Villa, Man Utd, Blackburn, Birmingham, Sunderland123375
16Steven GerrardLiverpool120504
17Ian WrightArsenal, West Ham113213
18Sergio AgueroMan City113166
19Dion DublinMan Utd, Coventry, Aston Villa111312
20Emile HeskeyLeicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa110516
21Ryan GiggsMan Utd109632
22Paul ScholesMan Utd107499
23Darren BentIpswich, Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham106276
24Didier DrogbaChelsea104254
25Matt Le TissierSouthampton100270
26Peter CrouchPortsmouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Tottenham, Stoke100419

(Players currently active in the Premier League are in bold)

