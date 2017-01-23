Transfer Rumour: PSG manager confirms interest in Manchester United target Goncalo Guedes

Goncalo Guedes' form for Benfica has seen him attract interest from PSG and Manchester United.

Guedes has impressed many top clubs with his performances for Benfica

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has confirmed his side’s interest in signing Benfica’s star winger Goncalo Guedes in the January transfer window. The 20-year-old’s form for the Portuguese club has seen him attract interest from a number of clubs including Manchester United, according to the reports.

However, the Ligue 1 winners’ boss revealed the French capital club are willing to bring the player to Parc des Princes this month. "All good players are of interest to PSG and Guedes is one," Emery said in his pre-match press conference ahead of PSG's Coupe de la Ligue semi-final clash against Bordeaux.

"We are working on him and we have the opportunity to sign him. He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot."

In case you didn’t know...

Guedes came through the ranks of Benfica’s academy and made his debut for the B team in April 2014. The winger made his first team debut in October of that same year and 13 months later, was called up to the Portugal national team by manager Fernando Santos.

His playing style has seen him draw comparisons with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and that has led him to be dubbed the “new Ronaldo.” He prefers to stay away from the limelight, which is not a common trait for most young footballers.

The heart of the matter

The Portugal international was dropped by Benfica manager Rui Vitoria from the starting lineup for his side’s clash against Tondela. This raised a lot of questions regarding his future at the club, with United being his preferred destination.

Jose Mourinho sold Memphis Depay to Lyon in the mid-season transfer window and the Benfica winger was set to replace the Dutch international at Old Trafford. However, the latest reports suggest that it is PSG who will beat the Red Devils to Guedes’ signature, who is valued at £26 million.

What’s next?

Guedes is likely to prefer a move to PSG over United, considering the French League is not as competitive as the Premier League. In addition to this, he could consider a move to England in the future after impressing for the Ligue 1 giants, if he decides to join them.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Depay’s disappointing spell could be a warning to Guedes and other young talents that it will not be easy to become successful at United or any other top Premier League club. If he decides to join PSG over United, it could be one of the best decisions of his football career.