La Liga 2016/17: Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad, 5 Talking Points

Real Madrid overcame a sluggish start to claim a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 10:28 IST

Real Madrid put on a professional display against Real Sociedad

After a run of one win in five games, it looked as though cracks were appearing for the first time in Zinedine Zidane's team. But a resounding 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad moved his side four points clear of the chasing pack with a game in hand.

It was not a brilliant performance by Zidane's men as it was just a case of Madrid capitalising on their chances and converting them efficiently.

Mateo Kovacic opened the scoring for the hosts with the Croatian turning the provider for the second goal as Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Real's lead with a delightful lob over the keeper.

Alvaro Morata confirmed all three points with a late diving header as Madrid got back to winning ways after a disappointing exit from the Copa del Rey. Let's take a look at the five talking points from the game between Los Blancos and their Basque visitors:

#1 Karim Benzema faces ire from the Bernabeu faithful

Karim Benzema has been out of form in recent weeks

With two own goals in the space of two weeks, Danilo would have expected a hostile reception when the two teams arrived from the tunnel. But it was Karim Benzema who received the majority of jeers and boos from the Real Madrid supporters.

Recently, in a poll, 88% of the supporters voted for Benzema to be dropped in favour of Alvaro Morata, which shows the frustration among the fans.

Whenever the Frenchman made an error, he was jeered and booed by the hostile crowd, culminating in his substitution in the 66th minute. Manager Zidane has preferred Benzema this season over the talented Morata but with the goals not flowing for the Frenchman and the crowd turning on the player, the manager may drop him for the next game.