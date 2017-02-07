Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos interested in signing former Barcelona Superstar

Zidane thinks Fabregas would be an ideal addition to Real Madrid's midfield

Fabregas has struggled to break into the Chelsea first team this season

What’s the story?

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has often been left on the bench this season and now latest reports from Diario Gol claim that Real Madrid are interested in signing the former Barcelona midfielder. The 29-year-old Spaniard does not suit Conte's style of play and Chelsea could be ready to cash in on him in the summer transfer window.

With the emergence of Marco Asensio, both Isco and James Rodriguez have been reduced to bit-part roles at Real Madrid and with one or both of them set to leave the Bernabeu this summer, the arrival of Fabregas in the summer transfer window would prove to be perfect for Zidane.

In case you didn't know...

Fabregas started off his youth career in the famous La Masia academy at Barcelona. The midfielder then made a move to Premier League giants Arsenal in 2003, where he established himself as one of the world’s best creative midfielders. Impressed by his growth, Barcelona resigned their prodigy.

After a fairly successful spell at Barcelona, Fabregas made a controversial switch to Arsenal’s arch-rivals Chelsea where he won the Premier League title in his first season. Currently, Fabregas has been reduced to appearances from the bench although he has impressed whenever he has been afforded the chance by Conte.

The heart of the matter

Spanish outlet Diario Gol claim that Zidane is after a midfielder with the ‘Barcelona DNA’ (A player who can keep possession and play incisive passes). Isco and James Rodriguez have not earned the complete confidence of Zidane and the Frenchman is ready to make a substantial bid in order to convince the former Barcelona man to move to the Bernabeu.

With Kante and Matic starting most of the games, Fabregas’ position at Chelsea is far from ideal and the Spaniard might make a move back to his home country in search of regular playing time.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Cesc Fabregas might not be getting the opportunities he deserves at Chelsea, a move from the former La Masia man to Real Madrid would prove to be highly controversial and will definitely cause quite a stir among the Catalan fans.

However, Fabregas is a professional footballer and if he thinks that the best move for his career is going to Real Madrid, the Spaniard might well end up playing at the Bernabeu next season.