Real Madrid transfer rumour: Los Blancos plot Isco-Dele Alli swap deal

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, is a huge fan of Dele Alli

Isco could be on his way to the Premier League

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are ready to sell Isco in order to get highly rated Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dele Alli to the Bernabeu. According to reports in Don Balon, Florentino Perez sees Dele Alli as his next galactico signing and he is willing to do anything to make it a reality.

Also, Florentino Perez is ready to sell Isco and with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino being a huge fan of the Spaniard, the move might actually come to fruition in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn’t know…

Isco’s future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few months especially after he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth under Zidane. Meanwhile, Dele Alli’s stunning recent performances for Tottenham has seen his stock rise considerably and with Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in securing the Englishman’s signature, the willingness of Madrid to sell Isco might tilt the scales in their favour.

The heart of the matter

Isco has failed to earn the complete confidence of Zidane in the last year and a move to the Premier League could reinvigorate the former Golden Boy winner’s career. Pochettinho has been trying to sign the Spaniard for a long time now and a move to Tottenham could suit everyone involved.

Dele Alli’s performances in the Premier League have attracted the interest of both Barcelona and Real Madrid and while the Englishman has a contract with the North London side until 2022, a move to one of the strongest club sides in the world could be too hard to resist.

What’s next

Dele Alli has been on fire for Tottenham Hotspur and Pochettinho will be hoping that all this transfer speculation does not turn the youngster’s head. Tottenham are only 7 points behind league leaders Chelsea and Dele Alli’s performances will be crucial if Spurs are to have a chance in the Premier League title race.

Isco, on the other hand, will be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu if he does not get more first-team chances.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dele Alli is one of the most talented youngsters in the game and in the world we live in, almost all the best players end up playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona. With Real Madrid ready to sell Isco in the summer, this move could well end up happening in the next transfer window.