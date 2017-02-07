Real Madrid transfer rumour: Zinedine Zidane does not want Florentino Perez's top target

David de Gea is reportedly valued at 43m by Manchester United.

David de Gea: Not on Zidane’s wishlist?

What’s the story?

Manchester United fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane has chosen not to pursue the club’s long-time target, David de Gea. According to the Spanish news outlet, Diario Gol, the Frenchman prefers Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over the Spanish shot-stopper.

At the same time, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez sees De Gea as the best replacement for Keylor Navas as he looks to strengthen the squad in the summer with the likes of Karim Benzema, Alvaro Morata, Pepe, Fabio Coentrao and Isco possibly leaving the club on a permanent basis. David De Gea is reportedly valued at £43m by Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

David de Gea was nearly signed by Real Madrid on the deadline day of the 2015 summer transfer window but the move could not go through as a result of problems with the paperwork. Manchester United rejoiced upon the failed move as the Spain international went on to extend his contract with the club until the year 2019.

After joining Atletico Madrid at the age of 13, De Gea made his way through the ranks to replace Sergio Asenjo in the senior team. The Spaniard finished the 2009/10 season with 19 appearances as he established himself as the first-choice keeper for Atletico Madrid. The following season, De Gea made 38 appearances and won the UEFA Super Cup that season.

As speculation surrounding who would replace Edwin van der Sar increased day by day, In 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson confirmed that David De Gea was signed by Manchester United for £17.8 million. After struggling initially in his first few seasons at Old Trafford, the Spanish shot-stopper developed into one of the finest goalkeepers in world football. De Gea has won the Premier League title in 2012/13 and the FA Cup in 2015/16 in his five seasons at the club.

The heart of the matter

Since Zinedine Zidane took over as the manager of Real Madrid last season, many things have changed at the club. The Frenchman has had time to look into other goalkeeping options for the club in the last few months and must have noticed the exceptional form of Thibaut Courtois for Chelsea.

The Belgian shot-stopper has been the standout keeper in the Premier League this season with 13 clean sheets, more than any other keeper in the League. Courtois has done enough in the last couple of seasons to convince the Real Madrid manager to pick him ahead of De Gea as a possible replacement for Keylor Navas.

What’s next?

Although Zidane prefers Courtois over De Gea, Florentino Perez will also have a say in the transfer when it happens. It remains to be seen if both parties can find a common ground on this matter.

Sportskeeda’s take

David De Gea is undoubtedly one of the best young keepers in world football at the moment, but defensive deficiencies of Manchester United have cost him several deserving clean sheets this season. The Spaniard has saved his team from several disappointing results this season and has been the most consistent player in the United squad.

Although Courtois has been doing quite well for Chelsea this season, the 3-4-3 formation has been heavily favourable for the Belgian who has a much more compact defence in front of him. Real Madrid will have to choose between two of the best keepers in the world at the moment.