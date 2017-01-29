Reports: Hull City planning to bring Luis Nani back to the Premier League

Hull looking to bolster their ranks further after signing Lazar Markovic from Liverpool.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 29 Jan 2017, 17:01 IST

Luis Nani was Manchester United’s Player of the Year back in 2011

What's the story?

Hull City are being very active in the January transfer window to compensate for the loss of their prized asset, Robert Snodgrass. The set piece specialist was sold to West Ham for £10.2 million, a few days back. And now, their new manager Marco Silva is leaving no stone unturned to replace the Scotsman.

According to various reports, Silva has contacted Luis Nani to replace Snodgrass which will see a much-anticipated return of the winger to the Premier League after his previous stint with Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Hull signed Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on loan earlier in the transfer window. The Serbian, in fact, has already made his debut in the second leg of the semifinals against Manchester United.

The Tigers are also said to be interested in Olympiakos midfielder, Luka Milikojevic who is also being monitored by Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.

Marco Silva is also keen to bring Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Mauricio to ply his trade at the KC Stadium. Hull have also signed attacking midfielder Evandro Goebel.

The heart of the matter

According to the Hull Daily Mail, Silva is ready to bring Luis Nani back in the Premier League to help his side avoid the drop this season. Hull City's manager is said to have many contacts with Portuguese players and their agents. And now he is rumoured to be using all his might to bring Nani back to the English shores.

The Portuguese winger is currently plying his trade at Valencia and has made 13 starts for the Spanish side, scoring two goals along the way. Valencia are struggling in 15th spot on the La Liga table.

What's next?

Nani has become a journeyman footballer in recent years. After playing departing Old Trafford, the Portugal international has gone on to play for Sporting Lisbon and Fenerbahce before moving to the Mestalla,

And now, it being reported that Nani sees the interest from Hull as his last opportunity to play in the world’s most popular league. He has appeared over 100 times for his national side and won the Euros last summer. A move to Hull would mean a surprising last chance to return to the Premier League and play in the most competitive league in the world.

Sportskeeda's take

Hull are reeling in 19th spot with only 16 points but are just two points behind Swansea (who are in 17th spot). After Snodgrass' exit to West Ham, Hull need a talisman to achieve a miraculous escape which now seems to be a distinct a possibility under an exciting young manager in Marco Silva. And Luis Nani can be that man if Valencia accepts the offer from the English side.