Russia begin welcome campaign for 2017 Confederations Cup

Moscow, Dec 22 (IANS) Four Russian cities, host the 2017 football Confederations Cup, have officially kick-started a welcoming campaign for guests and visitors, global governing body FIFA has said.

"Host cities of the upcoming FIFA Confederations Cup are getting ready for next year's 'Tournament of Champions' with a unique campaign being rolled out in Kazan, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Sochi," a statement from FIFA said on Wednesday.

"Information about the FIFA Confederations Cup, for which the best national teams in each continent are preparing in earnest, has appeared in airports and train stations in Kazan, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Sochi."

"Multiple public transport vehicles - including buses, trolleybuses, trains between Moscow and Saint Petersburg and on the underground Moscow Metro Circle Line - will be dressed up in the memorable signature style of the tournament's Host Cities," FIFA stated.

"The mascot of the Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup Russia, the wolf Zabivaka, has been depicted on billboards and other advertising spaces, inviting locals and guests in the Host Cities to watch matches at the tournament," the statement added.

"Colourful advertising media tell more about the teams and stadiums starring at the first edition of the FIFA Confederations Cup to be held in Russia."

The 2017 Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, Zenit-Arena in St. Petersburg, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena in Kazan.

The draw for the Confederations Cup was held on November 26 in the Russian city of Kazan. The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17.

After the group stage matches, two best teams from each group will clash in the semi-finals, due to be held in Kazan and Sochi respectively. On July 2, Moscow will be the venue for the third-place match, whereas the final will be played in St. Petersburg.

