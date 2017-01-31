Selling Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool is my biggest regret, says Inter Milan's sporting director

The Brazilian has been in sensational form for Liverpool of late.

by gaurav.krishnan News 31 Jan 2017, 13:27 IST

Coutinho struggled to establish himself at Inter

What’s the story?

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has recently conceded that selling Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool is his single biggest regret at Inter Milan over the last twenty years. Ausilio recently spoke to ESPN about the Liverpool midfielder saying, "It was a great regret for me to have to sell him - perhaps one of my greatest regrets in over 20 years at Inter."

"When he [Coutinho] came back [from his loan spell at Espanyol in 2012], Inter had taken a new direction. We had changed coach again - and we were looking to find new continuity, and we had changed a few players - so it was a difficult time for Inter, not just for Coutinho,” Ausilio continued.

In case you didn’t know...

In January 2013, Inter Milan let a then 20-year-old Coutinho leave the Guiseppe Meazza for a bargain £8.5 million. The Brazilian midfielder has gone on to become one of Liverpool’s key players in the last four years and has been consistent in his performances. The Merseyside club recently tied down the player to a long-term contract at Anfield for the next five seasons in order to ward off interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Nerazzurri sporting director Ausilio stated that his biggest regret at Inter Milan is letting Coutinho leave. He explained that Inter’s roster at that time had world-class players, so the then 20-year-old could not get a game.

Also read: Inter Milan are currently better than Real Madrid and Barcelona, says Gianluigi Buffon

He also explained that the club were in a transitionary phase back in 2012-13 and the move was in the best interests of the player, despite the club being aware of his great talent. He further added that he hopes that one day the Brazilian will return to Inter and finish his career at the club.

What’s next?

With Coutinho just having signed a new deal at Anfield, the Brazilian midfielder will be an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side for the next five seasons. However, should Liverpool fail to win any trophies in that time, the player could seek a move away from the club.

Whether he does finish his career at Liverpool or heads back to Inter remains to be seen. At the moment, though, he is a Scouser and will be till he is 28 or 29, at the very least.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is understandable that the Inter director regrets selling Coutinho in 2013. The signing of the little Brazilian was perhaps Liverpool’s biggest coup in recent history, especially taking into account what he has given to the club over the past few years.

The 24-year-old Coutinho will only improve from here onwards and has a great career ahead of him at Liverpool, considering his age.