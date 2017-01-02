Sergio Ramos to miss Real Madrid's next two fixtures

by Khushwant Ramesh News 02 Jan 2017, 11:06 IST

The 30-year-old has been suffering from a persistent injury this season

What's the story?

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos isn't going to be available for the club for their first two fixtures of 2017 thanks to a combination of an injury and the accumulation of multiple yellow cards this season. The 31-year-old last played for Zinedine Zidane’s men against the Kashima Antlers in the FIFA Club World Cup in Yokohama.

Sergio Ramos will miss both the first leg of the Copa del Rey against Sevilla as well as the La Liga game against Granada on the weekend. The Spaniard has been struggling with a knee injury for a few months now and even played the FIFA Club World Cup game through pain. However, now his manager, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly adamant to let his Captain rest and be 100% before he can resume representing the team on the field.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid are now short of full-time centre-backs heading into the new year. With Pepe said to be considering a move to the cash-rich Chinese Super League, and with Sergio Ramos out with this persistent injury, the only remaining full-time centre-back available to Zidane is Raphael Varane.

The club is considering bringing back Jesus Vallejo on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt; the 19-year-old has impressed the club’s coaches and is said to be the kind of signing the side needs to replace outgoing Pepe.

Sergio Ramos is said to be back on the 12th of January, and the club could postpone Pepe’s move away till the Spaniard is back in the squad.

Heart of the matter

Ramos has been suffering the injury for almost a year now but has forced himself to play through the pain. Given the fighter he is, he’s forced the club’s hand multiple times in allowing him to play competitive games.

Presently, he’s partaking in a combination of training with the squad and training alone. His insistence on getting back to fitness is a huge bonus for the club – who have in recent years depended on Ramos to score vital goals in getting them good results.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although it is a big blow for Real Madrid to not be able to field Sergio Ramos, his absence might not be that hurtful to the squad. Both the games the 30-year-old is missing are home games and Zinedine Zidane has an exceptional record at home.

The Copa del Rey against Sevilla will be the trickier of the two fixtures and should the result go sideways, the second leg is there to be won.