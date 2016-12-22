Sportskeeda's take on the transfer rumours of 21st December, 2016

Lindelof closes in on United switch

With just 8 days remaining for the January transfer window, we take an in-depth look at some of the biggest rumours to have made the headlines in the last 24 hours. Today’s roundup sees Lionel Messi linked with a shock move to Real Madrid while both Manchester clubs are nearing deals to sign world class central defenders in January.

Victor Lindelof to Manchester United

Manchester United appear to have agreed their first January signing in Benfica’s Victor Lindelof in a reported £42million deal. Lindelof will join United next week after Benfica officials were in England last night to finalise the transfer.

Jose Mourinho was keen on bringing a quality central defender in January to cover for Eric Bailly’s month-long absence due to African Cup of Nations commitments.

Experts say – The Sun have confirmed the story and also claimed that Lindelof has already played his last game for Benfica and will arrive in Manchester next week to sign a 5-year contract and be officially unveiled by the club. Sky Sports claim that Lindelof, 22, is a younger version of Rio Ferdinand and is equally comfortable going into a tackle or playing out of the back.

SK’s take – While it seems a done deal, Manchester United fans should hold on to their celebrations as something similar was reported last January when an emergency deal for Aleksandar Dragovic made the headlines, however, that transfer never happened. Although Jose Mourinho’s involvement hints towards Lindelof’s immediate arrival, I would wait for the official statement before celebrating too hard.

Chances of this transfer happening – 8/10

Lionel Messi to Real Madrid

Could Lio Messi be on the move?

In the biggest transfer rumour of the day, Mirror (via Spanish Football Expert Graham Hunter) have claimed that Real Madrid will make one last bid to sign Lionel Messi from their arch rivals Barcelona. Messi has shied away from signing a new contract, putting a lot of clubs around Europe on alert, and we could see a £150-200million transfer battle break out next summer.

Experts say - According to Marca, Florentino Perez is a big fan of Messi and will make an audacious summer bid. Real Madrid are expected to make 2-3 big name signings next summer but Perez will first see Barcelona’s response to their mammoth bid before signing any other player.

SK’s take – While it may seem probable for Real Madrid to make a £150-200million bid to sign Messi, the Argentine superstar could rule out a move to Santiago Bernabeu as he seems to be seriously considering a move to the Premier League.

Often it has been said that for Messi to cement his legacy as being the best ever, he needs to replicate his performances in England as well. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Messi in the past and we may see the little Argentine dazzle defenders in England sooner rather than later.

Chances of this transfer happening: -2/10

Virgil Van Dijk to Manchester City

Van Dijk is considered to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League

According to ESPN, Manchester City have opened talks with Southampton over a possible January transfer for the in-form defender Virgil van Dijk. The reports claim that City are prepared to offer £50million for van Dijk, who is also linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Pep Guardiola is not happy with the options he has in central defence and sees van Dijk as the ideal player to lead his defence in the upcoming years.

Experts say – Manchester City’s experiment with John Stones seems to have drastically failed as the Englishman has committed an error every single time he has started for the club. Vincent Kompany's constant injuries have meant that Pablo Zabaleta or Alexander Kolarov have been playing in central defence for City which does suggest that there is an immediate need for Pep to sign a commanding defender, with van Dijk being the obvious choice.

SK’s take – With Manchester United signing Victor Lindelof, City have little competition for van Dijk’s signature. Southampton will be able to do very little if a big money offer comes in January as van Dijk has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League for the last 18 months or so.

Chances of this transfer happening – 6.5/10