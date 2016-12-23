Transfer Rumour: Thibaut Courtois ready to quit Chelsea as Real Madrid show interest

Heading back to Madrid?

Despite the incredible campaign Chelsea are having this season – they sit six points clear of second-placed Liverpool – goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, sees himself wearing the number 1 jersey at Real Madrid next season, according to Spanish publication, Marca.

The big Belgian has had a stellar 2016/17 season with Antonio Conte's men, currently leading the Golden Glove race with ten clean sheets but sees his future back at the Spanish capital. Having spent two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, the Belgian is said to be vying for a move back – but could join cross-city rivals, Real Madrid, instead.

The Los Blancos tried hard to sign Manchester United's David de Gea last summer but couldn't succeed thanks to the timing of certain paperwork and with the Spaniard having signed a new contract at the club, Zinedine Zidane is ready to target the next best keeper in the Premier League in Courtois.

With Courtois' contract set to end in 2019, Real Madrid feel they'll be able to sign him for relatively cheaper at the end of the current season. Chelsea aren't keen on letting the big man go, but should the Madrid giants put in a decent bid – and should the player himself ask for a move away – they might not have a choice.

Real Madrid are enjoying the presence of Keylor Navas at the base of the goal-line but they're constantly searching for a keeper who could come in and be the kind of stalwart they had in Iker Casillas – their former keeper and captain.

If Courtois does agree to move to Madrid in the summer, he'll be amongst the first signings the club make following the ban that was imposed on them by the Court of Arbitration of Sport(CAS). Los Blancos were initially banned from registering players for two transfer windows but thanks to their appeal going through earlier this week, the ban was halved and they'll be able to sign players in the summer of 2017.

And this won't be the first piece of business the two clubs involve themselves in next year. James Rodriguez has heavily been linked with a move to Chelsea and was even caught leaving the United Kingdom Embassy in Bogota, Colombia yesterday.

The Blues are reportedly weighing up a massive £75 million move for the Colombian next month as they look to replace outgoing Brazilian, Oscar. Real Madrid have all but agreed to the 25-year-old's departure from the club and could use the move to build a relationship with Chelsea should they pursue their interest in Thibaut Courtois.