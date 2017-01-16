Top 5 players who have scored against most clubs in La Liga

Here we list five players who have scored against the most number of clubs in the La Liga history.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 20:20 IST

Lionel Messi, of course, heads this list

Football players are, more often than not, judged by mere statistics – the number of goals they have scored, the number of trophies they have won. To be the best, it is not enough just to win people’s hearts. You have to cram up the numbers as well.

Most of the time, the player with the best statistics is heralded as the best player. Whether you like it or not, statistics are an important aspect of the game that helps judge a player’s true abilities. Speaking of statistics, it is incredible how analysts all over the world maintain a record of almost everything that players do on the field.

One such incredible statistic that statisticians maintain in football, is which players have scored against which clubs. On that note, here we list five players who have scored against the most number of clubs in the La Liga history.

Honourable mention – Cristiano Ronaldo (30)

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is still early into his days as a La Liga player as compared to the others in the list. However, he does hold an incredible record of having scored against each La Liga club he has faced (bar CD Leganes), 30 to be precise, since his arrival in Spain in 2009. It could only be a matter of time before he joins the rest of the legends on this list, but until then let’s take a look at top five.

#5 Raul Tamudo (33)

Tamudo played in the Spanish top flight for 17 seasons

Raul Tamudo is considered an Espanyol legend. He featured in the Spanish top flight for 17 seasons, playing in 407 games. The forward was the captain of the Espanyol side for nearly a decade, winning two Copa del Rey trophies with them. He is also the club’s all-time leading scorer with 140 goals across all competitions.

During the later stages of his career, he turned out for Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano. The former striker scored 146 goals in the La Liga during his career. Ever since he became a regular starter with the Pericos in 1999-2000, he never scored in single digits in the league for nine consecutive seasons.

However, among the many records that he holds, this particular record stands out and puts him right at the top with the legends of Spanish football. Tamudo scored against 33 different teams including Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga.