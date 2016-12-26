Top 5 Premier League goalkeepers in 2016

Gomes moved to Watford in 2014

Goalkeepers are often the most underrated players in a team. They are never meant to win games but more often than not they end up saving games for teams. They are criticised for the smallest errors but often overlooked for individual awards even if they deserve it.

2016 provided us with quite a few stunning performances from goalkeepers in the Premier League. From surprise performances from Randolph and Heaton to Courtois returning to his best form, the race for the best goalkeeper in the league got more interesting as de Gea fumbled in a few matches this season.

We look at the 5 best and the most consistent keepers in the Premier League in 2016:

#5 Heurelho Gomes

The former Tottenham goalkeeper has been a star performer for Watford over the past 18 months. Gomes was first brought to the Premier League by Spurs who bought him for £7.8 million from PSV. After three seasons of being the first-choice goalkeeper, Spurs realised they needed someone who is less error prone to compete with the top teams. He was soon relegated to third choice behind Hugo Lloris and Brad Friedel.

After a short loan spell at Hoffenheim, the Brazilian was signed by Watford in 2014 while they were in the Championship. Playing every single game in the 2014-15 season, he was crucial in Watford’s promotion to the Premier League.

Over the last year, Gomes has reduced his errors considerably. In 2016, Gomes has made an average of 2.7 saves per game, saving Watford from a sure loss on quite a few occasions. Having played every single game for Watford, he has kept 6 clean sheets this year in the league. Although that number is below par, it’s down to Watford’s weak defence rather than his performances.

(Video Courtesy: XWS Ultimate Football YouTube Channel)