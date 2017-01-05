EPL 2016/17 - Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea - 5 Talking Points

Dele Alli's double was enough for Spurs to see off Chelsea.

by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 09:39 IST

Tottenham stunned league leaders Chelsea

Chelsea's 13-match unbeaten run came to a halt at White Hart Lane as Spurs emerged victorious by two goals to nil. Dele Alli scored his third consecutive brace to give the home side all three points. Alli scored identical goals, both headers, on either side of the half to end a historic run for the Blues.

A defeat would have ended Spurs' title challenge but the Lilywhites are back in the race and are now just seven points behind the league leaders. Conte's men needed a win to gain a solid lead over their title rivals but failed to do so which has made the race to the summit even more exciting.

An amazing match took place at the Lane which had huge repercussions on the title race so let's take a look at the five talking points from the London Derby:

#1 Pochettino matched Conte's system and beat him at it

Pochettino produced a tactical masterclass

Since the last two games, Pochettino has gone on to play three at the back and it might be a decision taken in order to be prepared for this game. It paid dividends as the two fullbacks higher up the pitch negated Chelsea's wide threat and helped Spurs dominate the game.

Both their goals came from the right flank after some good work by Kyle Walker resulted in Christian Eriksen delivering a superb cross for Dele Alli to head home. Spurs have kept two clean sheets in three games by playing three at the back and the manager is expected to opt for it in the future as well.