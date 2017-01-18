Transfer news and rumours of the day: 18th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

Off to England?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. And the huge news today is regarding the uncertainty surrounding the future of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi with a huge u-turn from earlier reports.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 18th January 2016:

Serie A

AC Milan extend Giacomo Bonaventura’s contract

Serie A giants AC Milan has confirmed that midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has extended his contract and will stay with the San Siro outfit until at least the summer of 2020. The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Premier League favorites Chelsea.

Andrea Ranocchia to leave Inter Milan

According to Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio out-of-favour defender Andrea Ranocchia has many admirers in the Premier League and might leave the club in the ongoing transfer window. The 28-year-old wants to stay in Italy but with the lack of concrete interest he might have to move to England to further his career.

Ausilio said: “If he want to find more space, we will find a solution together. He has many admirers in the Premier League. There are some possibilities.”