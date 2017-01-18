Twitter can't believe that Xabi Alonso might be retiring at the end of the season
"Can't believe Xabi Alonso is retiring!? Surely still good enough to play top level for couple more years!?"
Xabi Alonso has decided to retire from football the end of the season according to BILD. The Spanish midfielder already retired from International football after the 2014 world cup and has now decided to retire from club football as well.
The midfielder has played for Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in his club career and has been a fan favourite at all the clubs. Here’s how twitter reacted to the news: