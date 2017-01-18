Twitter can't believe that Xabi Alonso might be retiring at the end of the season

"Can't believe Xabi Alonso is retiring!? Surely still good enough to play top level for couple more years!?"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 18 Jan 2017, 17:37 IST

Calling it quits?

Xabi Alonso has decided to retire from football the end of the season according to BILD. The Spanish midfielder already retired from International football after the 2014 world cup and has now decided to retire from club football as well.

The midfielder has played for Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in his club career and has been a fan favourite at all the clubs. Here’s how twitter reacted to the news:

Nobody can believe that he’s retiring

Can't believe Xabi Alonso is retiring at the end of the season watching him play alongside Gerrard and Torres was an honour. pic.twitter.com/cgilCznFG5 — Luke (@Unionic_94) January 18, 2017

I can't accept that Xabi Alonso is retiring at the end of the season and I fully expect to see him in a red shirt again soon #YNWA #Legend — Alexander (@Alex21Phillips) January 18, 2017

Can't believe @XabiAlonso is retiring!? Surely still good enough to play top level for couple more years!? — Jordie McCluskey (@jordiemccluskey) January 18, 2017

cant lie sad 2 hear news about Xabi Alonso but wish him all best 4 the future #lfc shoulda never sold u 1 of the best #ynwa #xabialonso — Chuckey (@Bordering_crazy) January 18, 2017

“Come back home!” cry the Liverpool fans.

@LFCTransferRoom if there's an ex #lfc player i'd love to see come back as a coach, it's Xabi. Seems incredibly bright on the game. — Kevin Paul Murphy (@KevinPaulMurphy) January 18, 2017

Always hoped Xabi would come back before he retired — James Cleary (@JamesCleary96) January 18, 2017

Gutted about Xabi Alonso retiring always hoped he would come back to Liverpool one day — Tom Bywater (@TomBywater27) January 18, 2017

Doh! Always hoped to see Xabi Alonso back in a Liverpool shirt one day. What a talent he was https://t.co/U0WKLyUGIm — Rob Hughes (@robhughesRH) January 18, 2017

You just can’t hate him, can you?

Not many Liverpool players I can say I like but Xavi Alonso was unbelievable. Better than Gerrard and didn't get that credit — Nathan Foston (@nathan_fozzy) January 18, 2017

Despite him being an ex Liverpool player, i've always been a fan of Alonso. — Nick Herring (@Nickherring) January 18, 2017