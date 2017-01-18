Write an Article

Twitter can't believe that Xabi Alonso might be retiring at the end of the season

"Can't believe Xabi Alonso is retiring!? Surely still good enough to play top level for couple more years!?"

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 18 Jan 2017, 17:37 IST
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: In this handout image provided by FC Bayern Muenchen Xabi Alonso presents a new recycled ocean kit on November 4, 2016 in Munich, Germany. The jersey is made out of ocean plastic, fibres from recycled plastic found in costal areas of the Maledives. (Photo by FC Bayern via Getty Images)
Calling it quits?

Xabi Alonso has decided to retire from football the end of the season according to BILD. The Spanish midfielder already retired from International football after the 2014 world cup and has now decided to retire from club football as well.

The midfielder has played for Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in his club career and has been a fan favourite at all the clubs. Here’s how twitter reacted to the news:

Nobody can believe that he’s retiring

“Come back home!” cry the Liverpool fans.

You just can’t hate him, can you?


