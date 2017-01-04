Twitter explodes as Arsenal comeback from 3-0 down to secure a draw against Bournemouth

Arsenal were 3-0 down until the 69th minute before they came back to draw the match 3-3.

Giroud celebrates his equaliser in stoppage time

The title race looked seemingly over for Arsenal until the 70th minute of their game against Bournemouth before Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and Alexis Sanchez inspired the Gunners to a memorable 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Charlie Daniels opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 16th minute before Callum Wilson dispatched a penalty in the 20th minute to make it 2-0, after Granit Xhaka was deemed to have brought down Ryan Fraser inside the box. Eddie Howe’s side made it 3-0 in the 58th minute as Fraser got on the scoresheet by sliding the ball between Petr Cech’s legs.

Nothing was going according to plan for Arsene Wenger’s side until the 70th minute when Sanchez found the back of the net from a few yards to give the Gunners some hope. Perez scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal with a stunning finish after being put through by an Olivier Giroud flick on.

The home side were reduced to 10-men in the 82nd minute after captain Simon Francis was given his marching orders from referee Michael Olivier for a reckless challenge on Aaron Ramsey. Giroud then scored the equaliser for the Gunners in the 92nd minute of the game to complete a historic comeback for the Gunners.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded following the incredible game and here are some of the best tweets:

That night in Bournemouth.....

ISTANBOURNEMOUTH — Sam (@omfgsam) January 3, 2017

Until the 70th minute they were nowhere to be seen....

BREAKING: Arsenal fans appearing on Twitter like.... pic.twitter.com/Bq6JZL80ZL — SPORF (@Sporf) January 3, 2017

2 points dropped for Arsenal but who is complaining?

That is fundamentally 2 points really avoidably dropped but Giroud put on a complete masterclass in making it all about Giroud and I love it — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) January 3, 2017

Impact

Olivier Giroud has scored six Premier League goals, three have been winning goals and two late equalisers. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 3, 2017

The man of the moment

69': Bournemouth 3-0 Arsenal

70': Bournemouth 3-1 Arsenal

75': Bournemouth 3-2 Arsenal

90+2': Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/P8eQDahcM1 — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 3, 2017

The Scorpion King

Profligate and leaky!

Arsenal have scored 5 goals from 8 attempts on target in their last 3 away games and taken 1 point — Michael Sheehy (@JamrockRover) January 3, 2017

Makes sense

If you can't celebrate coming back from 3-0 down, this isn't the sport for you. Joke to even be in that position - but they deserve credit. — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) January 3, 2017

Arsene would be thanking his stars

#Arsenal celebrate after destroying the hopes of United and Spurs fans pic.twitter.com/oJ0GyYsRRJ — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 3, 2017

Really questionable by Giroud but the man has been on fire!

Celebrating an equaliser doing a scorpion flick with 5 minutes to go against a team with 10 men. Everything wrong with Arsenal FC #MEDIOCRE — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) January 3, 2017

Edge of the seat stuff this!

69' Bournemouth 3-0 Arsenal

70' Bournemouth 3-1 Arsenal

75' Bournemouth 3-2 Arsenal

91' Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/X9gUyYdgyt — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 3, 2017

Truer words have not been spoken (or written)

Arsenal's season summed up in 90 mins. Comical defending, dodgy refereeing, great goals, unreal banter, Wenger in, Wenger out. Had the lot — The Chief (@Macho_Grande1) January 3, 2017

Michael Oliver didn’t do any favours to the Gunners

A minimum of six minutes injury time. A sub made and then a goal scored which should see an extra 30 seconds each added on. Joke. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 3, 2017

Historic

3 - Arsenal have come back to draw a Premier League game from three goals down for the first time. Fightback. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2017

Wenger’s successor found!

Eddie Howe's team were cruising, and they've just let a three goal lead slip. Safe to say he's passed his Arsenal audition. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 3, 2017

True that

From Barcelona to Barnet – quite the fall from grace that would be

Hector Bellerin was wanted by Barcelona in the summer.



After this game, even Barnet wouldn't take him. — Coral (@Coral) January 3, 2017

He was made to regret tweeting this by the gorgeous man!

Giroud. Playing like scorpion in one match and like cancer in the next. — IGoHomeWithDog (@sidin) January 3, 2017

A la Istanbul?

Bournemouth vs Arsenal team tonight pic.twitter.com/n8RaDtAHmZ — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 3, 2017

Petr Cech can’t save on his near post and this...