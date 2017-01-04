Twitter explodes as Arsenal comeback from 3-0 down to secure a draw against Bournemouth
Arsenal were 3-0 down until the 69th minute before they came back to draw the match 3-3.
The title race looked seemingly over for Arsenal until the 70th minute of their game against Bournemouth before Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and Alexis Sanchez inspired the Gunners to a memorable 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Charlie Daniels opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 16th minute before Callum Wilson dispatched a penalty in the 20th minute to make it 2-0, after Granit Xhaka was deemed to have brought down Ryan Fraser inside the box. Eddie Howe’s side made it 3-0 in the 58th minute as Fraser got on the scoresheet by sliding the ball between Petr Cech’s legs.
Nothing was going according to plan for Arsene Wenger’s side until the 70th minute when Sanchez found the back of the net from a few yards to give the Gunners some hope. Perez scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal with a stunning finish after being put through by an Olivier Giroud flick on.
The home side were reduced to 10-men in the 82nd minute after captain Simon Francis was given his marching orders from referee Michael Olivier for a reckless challenge on Aaron Ramsey. Giroud then scored the equaliser for the Gunners in the 92nd minute of the game to complete a historic comeback for the Gunners.
Twitter, as you would expect, exploded following the incredible game and here are some of the best tweets:
That night in Bournemouth.....
Until the 70th minute they were nowhere to be seen....
2 points dropped for Arsenal but who is complaining?
Impact
The man of the moment
The Scorpion King
Profligate and leaky!
Makes sense
Arsene would be thanking his stars
Really questionable by Giroud but the man has been on fire!
Edge of the seat stuff this!
Truer words have not been spoken (or written)
Michael Oliver didn’t do any favours to the Gunners
Historic
Wenger’s successor found!
True that
From Barcelona to Barnet – quite the fall from grace that would be
He was made to regret tweeting this by the gorgeous man!
A la Istanbul?
Petr Cech can’t save on his near post and this...