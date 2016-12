He just kept waiting for Arsenal..

Julian Draxler to Arsenal has been a transfer rumour for nearly 3-4 years now. Schalke were first reluctant to sell; then he went to Wolfsburg all of a sudden. In the summer Arsenal wanted to sign and now when they finally made him available. PSG swooped in for him with Arsenal left hanging!

Arsenal’s rivals have a great time mocking them for their failure to sign one of Wenger’s top targets and we had a great time reading them!

Wenger just adding Draxler to his list of missed targets



Currently standing at 732 players pic.twitter.com/OvRS4PRFtv — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) December 24, 2016

Draxler heading to PSG. He's just handed Arsenal and Wenger another L. pic.twitter.com/2bvC5n24tV — G (@RedDevilCule) December 24, 2016

Wolfsburg have confirmed Arsenal and Liverpool target Julian Draxler has officially signed for PSG.



Wenger in 2045: I almost signed Draxler pic.twitter.com/kV6CiCOzC6 — Sam (@Special1JoseM) December 24, 2016

Number of Arsenal medicals > PSG’s bid for Draxler

How much did Arsenal get for Draxler? — -__- (@krn_brk) December 24, 2016

Wenger knows best? Really?

I can tell you, we were super super close to signing Draxler. He has decided to join PSG and they are less than 300 miles away. — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) December 22, 2016

“We never wanted him aftermath”

Draxler off to the French capital then. I never wanted him anyway.... — I am KHOISAN (@denvermintoor) December 22, 2016

Arsenal had no interest whatsoever in Draxler. Wenger believes he has plenty of players who can play his position. #afc — KB (@CreativeMesut) December 23, 2016

Is Draxler to PSG a Wenger signing?

it seems Draxler and Wenger had already agreed to meet at PSG. #MUFC — adamba (@adamba_e) December 24, 2016

Wenger didn't sign Draxler because he's joining PSG in the summer — Ö (@MesutEra) December 24, 2016

So Wenger advised PSG to sign Draxler — Mr Herbert Chapman (@Mr_Bert_Chapman) December 24, 2016

German Stewart Downing!! EPIC!

Never wanted Draxler, German Stewart Downing. — Man like Mustafi (@GoonerGoggles99) December 24, 2016

Some Arsenal fans are livid with Wenger

A 4 year target, finally available and you just sit and watch?! Why did you move on @Julian_Draxler Mr Arsene Wenger?! @Arsenal — Sean Thomson (@S_thomson25) December 24, 2016

so we missed out on draxler so we can keep oxlade and iwobi and we'll sure let alexis go, great stuff wenger, truly amazing manager — AAS (@FaxingBudapest) December 24, 2016

Draxler is moving from Wolfsburg to PSG. Good move for all involved. I look forward to Wenger’s comments on *almost* signing him! — Kevin (@kev_d) December 24, 2016

Yet again wenger misses out on another top player in draxler! Don't worry welbeck is back though! New signing isn't it — Ollie (@OllieWilliams4) December 24, 2016